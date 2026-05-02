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Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan to Alia Bhatt, a look at Indians who made their mark at the Met Gala

Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan to Alia Bhatt, a look at Indians who made their mark at the Met Gala

From iconic debuts to standout fashion choices Indian stars like Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and others have created memorable appearances at one of the world’s most celebrated fashion events.

Indian Celebrities at Met Gala (PC: Instagram)

The Met Gala 2026 is all set to take place on May 4 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and excitement is already building across the fashion world. Known as one of the biggest global style events, the Met Gala turns the red carpet into a stage for creativity and bold expression. Over the years, Indian celebrities have carved a strong identity at this event with unique outfits and powerful fashion statements. From global icons to first-time attendees, Indian stars have continued to represent culture, craftsmanship and individuality on one of the most-watched red carpets in the world.

Which Indian celebrities debuted at the Met Gala and when?

Freida Pinto – Debut 2011

Freida Pinto, best known for Danny Boyle’s Slumdog Millionaire was among the earliest Indian actors to attend the Met Gala. She made her debut in 2011 wearing a Chanel ivory gown which helped open doors for Indian representation at the event.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas – Debut 2017

Priyanka Chopra made a strong debut in 2017 with a Ralph Lauren trench coat gown featuring a dramatic long train that quickly went viral. She later delivered more iconic moments including her 2019 Dior look inspired by the Mad Hatter theme along with several bold outfits across appearances.

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Deepika Padukone – Debut 2017

Deepika Padukone stepped onto the Met carpet in 2017 wearing a white Tommy Hilfiger gown. She returned in 2018 in a striking red Prabal Gurung dress and in 2019 stunned in a metallic pink Zac Posen gown with a Barbie inspired look and structured design.

Natasha Poonawalla – Debut 2018

Natasha Poonawalla became known for experimental fashion. Her 2022 appearance stood out where she paired a traditional gold Sabyasachi saree with a futuristic Schiaparelli bustier creating a bold fusion look.

Isha Ambani – Debut 2017

India’s leading business tycoon Mukesh Ambani‘s daughter Isha Ambani has been praised for her elegant couture choices. In 2024 she wore a Rahul Mishra saree gown featuring detailed embroidery inspired by nature highlighting Indian craftsmanship.

Sudha Reddy – Debut 2021

Sudha Reddy gained attention for her detailed outfits. In 2024 she wore a Tarun Tahiliani gown that required 80 artisans and more than 4500 hours of work showing the depth of Indian design.

Alia Bhatt – Debut 2023

Alia Bhatt made her debut in 2023 wearing a pearl covered Prabal Gurung gown with over 100000 pearls inspired by Karl Lagerfeld. In 2024 she returned in a mint green Sabyasachi saree with a 23 foot train crafted by 163 artisans over 1900 hours creating a major fashion moment.

Shah Rukh Khan – Debut 2025

The “Badshah of Bollywood” Shah Rukh Khan made history in 2025 as the first Indian male Bollywood actor to attend the Met Gala. He wore a black Sabyasachi suit paired with an 18k gold cane featuring a Bengal tiger design.

Diljit Dosanjh – Debut 2025

Diljit Dosanjh impressed at his debut in 2025 wearing an ivory Prabal Gurung sherwani with a turban and ceremonial kirpan representing Punjabi heritage.

Kiara Advani – Debut 2025

Kiara Advani drew attention in 2025 by walking the red carpet with her baby bump. She wore a custom Gaurav Gupta gown with a gold sculpted breastplate symbolising motherhood along with a long flowing veil.

Also read: Has Manish Malhotra confirmed Karan Johar’s Met Gala 2026 debut on live television?

What to expect from Met Gala 2026?

The Met Gala 2026 will follow the theme “Costume Art” with the dress code “Fashion Is Art”. This theme encourages guests to turn their outfits into wearable art pieces. The event will feature global icons in major roles and is expected to deliver standout fashion moments.

From Hollywood, Beyoncé is set to return after a decade long gap while Nicole Kidman will appear as a co chair. Venus Williams will also take part as a co host bringing her distinct style. Zoë Kravitz will lead the host committee which includes Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Angela Bassett, Sam Smith, Gwendoline Christie and Blackpink‘s LISA marking a major global lineup.

From Indian celebs, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, mom to be Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt are likely to return as regular faces on the red carpet. Filmmaker Karan Johar is set to make his spectacular debut in a custom Manish Malhotra outfit which could bring a fresh Indian fashion perspective to the event.

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