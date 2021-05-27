Mumbai: Actor and entrepreneur Priyanka Chopra is missing her husband and singer Nick Jonas who has gone to Los Angeles for a song shoot. Priyanka never missing a chance to flaunt her PDAs with Nick on Instagram, and this time again the diva shared a romantic post where she is missing her hubby. The picture PeeCee shared of Nick has a sexy lipstick mark on his head. “My lipstick on his fade…miss u already (sic)”, wrote Chopra. Also Read - Hina Khan Reveals That Priyanka Chopra Jonas Sent 'Special And Heart Touching Message' After Her Father's Death

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were recently spotted at Billboards Music Awards 2021. The couple traveled to LA from London for the ceremony. Nick had suffered a cracked rib while shooting for a commercial; however, despite his injury, he attended the award night.



Priyanka – Nick’s social media PDA always bowl us over and this recent post has garnered over 1,222,412 others. A few days ago, Priyanka opened up on the secret to a happy marriage. She told Vigue Australia: “I am just two years in. So, I wouldn’t be able to tell you so much,” said the actor but added that for her conversation is the key. “According to me, the secret is conversation. And actually sitting down, being able to talk to each other, spend time with each other and actually enjoy it. I think it is an amazing secret”.