Priyanka Chopra Shares Daughter Malti’s Face For First Time, Fans Say She Already Has ‘Mom’s Pout’ – See Viral Pic

Priyanka Chopra Jonas drops a new picture in her Instagram stories. Her daughter Malti Marie Jonas' face is seen in the picture. Check the viral photo here.

Priyanka Chopra Shares Daughter Malti's Face For First Time, Fans Say She Already Has 'Mom's Pout' - See Viral Pic (Photo: Instagram/ Priyanka Chopra)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas finally gave a glimpse of her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, to her fans on social media. The actor took to her Instagram stories on Wednesday morning to reveal the baby’s half-face and that was enough to make the internet go in awe of her. The photo shows baby Malti sleeping with her half-face covered by a pink cap. She is seen wearing a sweater with a blanket wrapped around her in a cozy fashion.

The baby’s lips and nose are seen in the picture and that makes the fans wonder if she looks more like Nick or Priyanka. As soon as PC dropped the picture online, many fans took to Twitter to talk about just how cute she looks. One Twitter user wrote ‘she already has her mom’s pout,” while another said, “she looks more like daddy Nick.”

This is the first time that Priyanka shared a picture of her baby’s face. In most of her pictures otherwise, she either puts a heart or a smiley on her face while posting on social media.

Meanwhile, at the work front, Priyanka is gearing up to return to Hindi cinema with her next film titled ‘Jee Le Zara’ starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif alongside. The film is directed by Farhan Akhtar who’s also one of Priyanka’s close buddies in Bollywood. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Priyanka’s films!