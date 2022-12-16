Priyanka Chopra Shares Daughter Malti Marie’s Latest Pic, Cheeks and Lips Are on Nick Jonas- See Here

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' daughter Malti is a beautiful baby girl and her features are on her daddy Nick Jonas. These pictures are a PROOF

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas is having a family time with her husband, singer Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra at Los Angeles’ Sea Aquarium. Every now and then PeeCee treats her fans with the latest pics of Malti with her half-face covered. On Friday, Priyanka again took to her Instagram to give a glimpse of her gorgeous munchkin. Though she covered her half-face with a white heart emoji, however, we saw her cheeks and lips look like. Malti is a beautiful baby girl and her features are on her daddy Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a photo in which Malti Marie was on Nick’s arms while strolling in between the sea aquarium. Malti wore a winter cap and her cheeks and lips can be seen. While sharing the pic, the actress wrote, “Family ❤️🙏🏽 #aquarium #familyday #love”. If you look closely at Malti, you’ll see her features are on daddy Nick.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)



Several fans of Priyanka showered love on the toddler in the comments section. A fan said, “Awwe finally …such a pretty cute girl, her lips are on Nick.” Another person commented, ” Passion can drive you crazy, but is there any other way to live?😅”.

A look at Malti’s some more pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)



On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in the International project It’s All Coming Back To Me, and the series Citadel. Produced by Russo Brothers, Citadel will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

Priyanka’s next Hindi film will be Farhan Akhtar-directed Jee Le Zaraa. The movie, set to get into production next year, also features Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.