Priyanka Chopra shares emotional reaction to Madhu Chopra and Siddharth’s home lunch with Chef Vikas Khanna

A warm family lunch in Mumbai recently brought together familiar faces and heartfelt memories. Actor Priyanka Chopra’s mother, Dr Madhu Chopra, and her brother Siddharth Chopra hosted celebrated chef Vikas Khanna and his mother, Bindu Khanna, for an intimate get-together that was all about food, nostalgia and shared emotions.

The meeting, which took place at the Chopra family home, was captured in a series of pictures shared by Vikas on Instagram. The photos showed Vikas and his mother posing with Madhu Chopra, Siddharth, and Siddharth’s wife, actor Neelam Upadhyaya. What stood out was not just the smiles, but the comfort and warmth of a meal cooked with love.

Vikas Khanna revealed that the food was prepared by Siddharth Chopra himself. The menu included dal, mutton, saag, makki roti and gajar ka halwa for dessert. Describing the experience, Vikas wrote that the meal was one of the best he had eaten in a long time.

“Mumbai gave me one of the best meals I’ve had in a long, long time. After years, I tasted Gajjar Halwa that felt exactly like my Biji’s—the kind that doesn’t just feed you… it returns you to your childhood,” he shared.

He went on to describe each dish in detail, calling the daal a “healing hug”, the kharode curry perfectly balanced like Kolkata’s nalli kosha, and the makki roti softer than anything he had eaten on winter highway stops in Punjab. Even the onions and chaat masala, he said, felt like a trip back in time.

Priyanka’s emotional reaction

Madhu Chopra responded warmly to the post, thanking Vikas for the lovely afternoon and the shared memories around food. Priyanka Chopra, though not physically present, was clearly moved. She reshared the post on her Instagram Stories, adding heart, clapping and teary-eyed emojis, and tagged her family and Vikas.

This was not the first time Priyanka and Vikas have crossed paths. Last year, Priyanka visited his New York restaurant, Bungalow, along with her friends and later with her husband Nick Jonas. She had praised Vikas for being a wonderful host and joked about being in a “food coma”.

Upcoming project of Priyanka Chopra

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi alongside Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran, marking her Telugu film debut. She also has Citadel Season 2 and The Bluff in the pipeline.

For now, however, it was a simple Mumbai lunch that reminded everyone how food has the power to connect hearts across cities and continents.