Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate two years of togetherness as the power couple took their first picture two-year-ago today. The couple who is quite popular on social media for their loved up messages for each other once again expressed affection for their better halves as the wrote adorable messages for each other marking the happy occasion. "2 years ago today we took our very first picture together. Every day since then you have brought me endless joy and happiness. I love you @nickjonas Thank you for making our life together so incredible. Here's to many more date nights… ❤️😍," Priyanka wrote alongside a throwback photo of herself and Nick both posing for the pic. They can be seen wearing blue baseball caps at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Nick Jonas also dropped a love-filled message for wifey. "Best two years of my life. I love you ❤️", he wrote.

Have a look at Priyanka-Nick’s first picture:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding was one of the biggest affairs in 2018. They entered wedlock on December 1 at Umaid Bhawan, Jodhpur. They had a Christian wedding followed by a traditional Hindu ceremony.

Recently, both Priyanka and Nick took part in the ‘i For India’ concert that was telecast live on Facebook and other social media platforms to raise funds for those affected with COVID-19. The popular couple asked all to donate and think of the plight of those who are working day and night to ensure our safety in these difficult times.