Priyanka Chopra Shares Funny Memory of Nick’s Parents From Her Hindu Wedding

Priyanka Chopra recently shared a funny memory of Nick Jonas's parents from her Hindu wedding at Jodhpur in 2018.

Priyanka Chopra Shares Funny Memory of Nick’s Parents: Priyanka Chopra is currently basking high on the success of her spy-action series Citadel. The actor’s performance has been appreciated as an undercover agent and has action stunts have been hailed by fans. Priyanka is also geared up for the release of her rom com Love Again where her husband Nick Jonas makes a special appearance. The Citadel actor recently recalled a funny memory from her Hindu wedding with Nick at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in 2018. She opened up on how her marriage ceremony took place at night, contrary to a Christian wedding in the West.

PRIYANKA CHOPRA RECALLS HER BITTERSWEET MEMORY FROM HER HINDU WEDDING

Priyanka, in an interaction with British Vogue reacted to a video from her wedding ceremony and said “This is from our Hindu wedding. It’s done according to astrological charts and the auspicious time was 10 o’clock at night and everyone had flown done from America. They were just so jet-legged. I could just see my husband glaring at his family cause they were nodding off. This was really bittersweet and funny because obviously The Simpsons are an iconic part of most of our childhoods. But it was also the irony of me in an Indian dress marrying a white guy. Great.”

Priyanka and Nick are known to be among the hottest celebrity couples. Both are seen backing each other during their professional endeavours. Nick recently cheered for his wife during Citadel premiere. Priyanka will next be seen in a new Hollywood project titled Heads of State, co-starring John Cena and Idris Elba. John welcomed Priyanka on board and captioned his tweet as “THANK YOU @AmazonStudios for assembling such a dream team. Excited to get to work on #HeadsOfState with @idriselba and welcome the newest cast member, the world renowned @priyankachopra.”

