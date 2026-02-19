Home

Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra shares how her mother Madhu Chopra once REACTED when Delhi cab driver tried to..., Raat ke...

Priyanka Chopra shares how her mother Madhu Chopra once REACTED when Delhi cab driver tried to…, ‘Raat ke…’

The actress opened up about a tense late-night incident in Delhi and revealed how her mother stepped in when the situation felt unsafe. The candid anecdote highlights Madhu Chopra’s protective nature and has caught fans’ attention online.

A childhood memory resurfaced recently as global star Priyanka Chopra spoke about a moment that showed her the fierce side of her mother, Madhu Chopra. While promoting her upcoming film The Bluff, the actress opened up about a late-night incident in Delhi that left a lasting impact on her.

The story is not just about fear but about a mother’s instinct to protect her child at any cost. Priyanka recalled how she was only 11 years old when the incident happened during a cab ride in the capital.

What did Priyanka Chopra share?

Speaking about the tense moment, Priyanka shared in detail what happened that night. “I remember when her inside Ka Bloody Mary came out once we were in a cab, I must have been 11 years old. Raat mein hum Delhi ke kisi hotel mein jaa rahe the and suddenly, I don’t know, all I saw was my mother holding the throat of the driver.”

She further said, “Apparently, he took a turn that she didn’t recognise and he said, ‘Nahi nahi main shortcut le raha hoon.’ Raat ke 11 baj rahe the mummy aur main akele the, but she just held his neck from the back and said drive back to the main road,” Priyanka vividly remembered.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

She further shared, “And she slapped him. She said, ‘Drive back to the main road. I’m here with my teenage daughter.’ I had never seen that side of my mother. After that, I never debated her on anything for the next four months. I don’t know if my mom would’ve reacted like that if she was alone. But because I was with her, she was shaking when we got back to the hotel.”

Also read: Priyanka Chopra’s stardom took a toll on brother Siddharth, says mother Madhu Chopra, calls it ‘collateral damage’

The life-lesson for Priyanka Chopra

The actress explained that the incident helped her understand how protective mothers can be when their children are with them. Madhu Chopra who served as an Indian Army doctor along with her late husband always raised Priyanka with discipline and independence. That night however Priyanka saw a different side of her calm and composed mother.

More about Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka said this real life experience helped her connect with her character Bloody Mary in The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers. The protective instinct she witnessed in her mother reflected in the intensity of the role she portrays on screen.

Madhu Chopra continues to be a strong pillar in Priyanka’s life. Together they co founded Purple Pebble Pictures which supports regional cinema and has earned national recognition with projects like Ventilator, Pahuna and Paani, alongside global hits like The White Tiger and The Sky Is Pink.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.