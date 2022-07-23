Priyanka Chopra recently celebrated her birthday on the 18th of July with friends and family. Many pictures and videos from the intimate birthday celebrations went viral on social media and fans were waiting for more sneak peeks into what happened on the global icon’s 40th birthday. And on late Friday night, Priyanka shared some photos and a video of her ‘birthday squad’. Priyanka also confirmed that she was in Mexico along with the bunch for the birthday. The photos feature her husband Nick Jonas, her mother Madhu Chopra, daughter Malti Marie, cousin and actor Parineeti Chopra, her friend Natasha Poonawalla and many others. Going by the looks of the pictures, it looks like the birthday vacation was all about fun and laughter. Sharing the photos, Priyanka also penned a note. She wrote, “Just a girl and her birthday squad! In the album, Priyanka also shared a photo with her daughter Malti Marie. Looks like the couple celebrated her half-birthday in Mexico. In the photo, Nick is seen holding a small cake that reads “Happy six months B’day MM”. Priyanka, again, hid Malti’s face with a white heard emoji. Also Read - On 40th Birthday, Priyanka Chopra Stuns In Yellow Mesh Ensemble Over Matching Bikini As She Celebrates With Nick Jonas, Parineeti Chopra & Others On Beach- See Viral Pics

Priyanka also wrote in her Instagram post how everyone made her birthday one to remember. She wrote in caption: Just a girl and her birthday squad! ✨ So grateful and thankful to be surrounded by so much love and to be able to spend time with my nearest and dearest. (Even though a lot of them flew in from very far). The most incredible celebrations, planned and executed to perfection by my ♥️ @nickjonas. Words are not enough to thank you for the most memorable birthday… you really know how to love baby. I’m a lucky girl. I’m so touched by all the birthday love I’ve received this year.The lovely DMs, surprises, calls, texts, and big hugs made the day even brighter and made me feel truly special. Thank you everyone who reached out, it means the world. Here’s to the beginning of the rest of my life. Grateful and blessed.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka’s pipeline includes the highly-awaited Russo Brothers’ show Citadel, and her Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa.