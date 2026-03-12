Home

Entertainment

Nick Jonas sister Maya Kibbel, close to Priyanka Chopra, dies at 30 due to rare illness

Nick Jonas’ sister Maya Kibbel, close to Priyanka Chopra, dies at 30 due to rare illness

Maya Kibbel, a childhood friend and neighbour of the Jonas Brothers, has passed away at the age of 30 after battling the rare genetic disorder Wilson’s disease.

Maya Kibbel, a childhood friend and neighbour of the Jonas Brothers, has died at the age of 30 after battling the rare genetic disorder Wilson’s disease. Maya passed away on March 7, her mother, Kiyoko Kibbel confirmed in an emotional post on social media. She shared that Maya had been struggling with the rare disease for a long time and fought bravely against it. According to her mother, Maya collapsed early on March 7, and her heart and lungs stopped working. She was rushed to the emergency room, but doctors could not save her.

In the post, Kiyoko wrote that Maya had been in a lot of pain because of the illness and sometimes would cry herself to sleep. She added that her daughter had suffered a lot but believed that she is now at peace and free from pain.

Sharing a message for Maya’s friends, Kiyoko said that although it is hard to accept her loss, they should remember that she is in a better place and watching over them. Ending her tribute, she said that as Maya’s mother for 30 years, she is heartbroken and misses her deeply, but finds comfort in knowing that her daughter is no longer suffering.

Nick Jonas mourns Maya Kibbel’s demise

Maya Kibbel shared a very close bond with the Jonas Brothers while growing up, especially with Nick Jonas. According to reports, Maya and Nick were so close that they were like siblings. Reacting to the news of her passing, Nick wrote an emotional comment on social media, saying, “My sister forever. Here for you always @coach_kibbel.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Over the years, the Kibbel family often shared old photos and memories of Maya with Nick, showing how close the two families were. From celebrating Christmas together to attending concerts and spending time as kids, they shared many special moments. In one of the posts, Maya’s mother said that even though they later lived in different parts of the world, Maya and Nick stayed in touch and kept their friendship strong. After Nick’s message, many fans also shared their condolences in the comments.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was also reportedly close to Maya Kibbel and shared a warm bond with the extended Jonas Brothers family.

What is Wilson’s disease?

Wilson’s disease is a rare genetic condition in which the body cannot get rid of extra copper properly. This causes copper to build up in the liver, brain, and other organs, which can lead to serious health problems. Symptoms may include tiredness, jaundice (yellowing of the skin or eyes), tremors, difficulty speaking, and mood changes. With early diagnosis and treatment, including medicines that remove extra copper from the body, people with Wilson’s disease can manage the condition and lead healthier lives.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.