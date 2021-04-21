New Delhi: The whole country has become disastrous after the second wave of COVID-19. It has resulted in a record surge in cases each and every day. This has had a serious effect on India’s healthcare infrastructure that is on the verge of a collapse as there are no medicines in the market, oxygen cylinders are out of stock, and no beds available in the hospital. Bollywood actors including Sonam Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra are helping netizens, highlighting resources and reposting requests for help with medical supplies and facilities on their social media handles. Also Read - 6 Countries Restrict Travel From India Amid COVID-19 Surge | Full List Here

On Tuesday, Sonam and Priyanka took to their respective Instagram handles to address the challenges faced by everyone due to the surge in COVID cases in India. In Sonam Kapoor’s latest video, she urged people to stay safe at home as much as possible but also extended help to a lot of people who have been looking for plasma donors for their beloved ones battling with COVID-19. She can be heard saying: “Hi everyone, I know things in India are pretty intense with COVID-19 and in such difficult times, we all need to do our bit. So I have decided to highlight resources on my Instagram and re-post requests for help. So, tag me in your posts and we will help amplify your requests for help.” Sonam added, “These times are extremely challenging and I urge everyone to stay home, cut down on all unnecessary travel and wear a mask at all times. Together, we can get through this.” The caption of her IG post read: There is a crack in everything. That’s how the light gets in.- Leonard Cohen. We’re in this fight together. We will get through this. Share. Tag. Help. Do your bit. Wear a mask and stay safe.” Also Read - Triple Mutant Appearing in India's Virus Variant, What it Means

On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra penned a note on the current Covid-19 situation in India, terming it ‘grave’. She urged people to stay at home, adding that the situation cannot be taken lightly. She wrote: “The Covid 19 situation across India is grave. I’m seeing images and stories coming in from different parts of the country that are so scary… the situation is out of control and our medical fraternity is at a breaking point. Please stay home…I beg you to stay home. Do it for yourself, your family, friends, neighbours, community, and also our frontline workers. Every doctor and frontline worker is saying the exact same thing: • Stay home • Ensure everyone you know stays home • If you have to step out, wear a mask • Talk to those around you and help them understand this situation… we cannot take this lightly. • Get the vaccine when it’s your turn. Doing this will help us ease the immense pressure on our medical system.”

Even today, India saw a record surge in COVID-19 cases. India reported its biggest-ever spike of nearly 300,000 fresh coronavirus (Covid-19) cases on Wednesday, according to MoHFW. With this, India’s Covid tally has scaled to 15,616,130 cases. India also registered the highest-ever single-day spike in Covid-related deaths with 2,023 fatalities. The death toll from the deadly infection stands at 182,570. The country now has over 2.1 million active cases.