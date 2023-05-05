Home

Priyanka Chopra on Her Kiss With Nick Jonas in ‘Love Again’: Priyanka Chopra is always candid and honest about her personal and professional life. The actor is often admired for her uninhibited views when it comes to life, career, relationships, gender equality and pay parity. Priyanka also makes headlines in the entertainment tabloids and portals, not just for her fashion statements, but also her camaraderie with husband Nick Jonas. The couple are very much comfortable posting their mushy reels and pictures on social media. As she is geared up for her rom com Love Again, the film is also being talked about because of the much-hyped special appearance by Nick.

Piyanka recently opened up about her liplock with Nick. She told “During Covid, having someone just lick my face, I was not about it. So I was like, ‘Please, Nick, could you do it?’ And he was such a sport. He came on set and it was so funny. I was completely unprofessional that day because he was really taking the douchebag thing really seriously and practicing for it.” An ETimes report also quoted the actor saying “He was such a sport. He came on set and it was so funny. I was in rips. I was laughing, the crew was laughing. At one time, the crew laughed so loudly during a take that we had to retake it.” Love Again is written and directed by James C. Strouse and an English-language remake of the 2016 German film SMS für Dich. The latter is based on a novel by Sofie Cramer.

Priyanka is also about to shoot her Hollywood project Heads of State, co-starring John Cena and Idris Elba. She is currently enjoying all the accolades for her spy-action-series Citadel.

