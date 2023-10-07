Home

Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra Stuck In The Middle Of Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner’s Divorce Drama? Here’s What We Know

Priyanka Chopra Stuck In The Middle Of Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner’s Divorce Drama? Here’s What We Know

Going by a report, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have gone for mediation to work out the custody battle for their two daughters.

Priyanka Chopra is facing a challenging time to deal with the situation.

Hollywood couple Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner recently made headlines for their much-hyped divorce post four years of marriage. As these two are busy finalising the terms of their separation, everyone close to the couple is expected to take sides. A person who has been caught in the middle of all this drama is Nick Jonas’ better half and Bollywood beauty Priyanka Chopra. According to a recent report, the Barfi actress is very fond of both Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.

Trending Now

Priyanka Chopra Caught In The Middle Of Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner’s Divorce Drama

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are parents to two daughters, and they have been trying to work out the custody battle of their two children. A People report suggests that the estranged couple has roped in mediators for a smooth negotiation. However, as their divorce is not amicable, Priyanka Chopra is facing a challenging time to deal with the situation.

You may like to read

As per sources close to the development, although Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas tried their best to keep their loved ones out of the whole mess, nevertheless, some of them ended up being dragged in. One of those who has been affected by the situation is Priyanka Chopra who was reportedly very tight with So­phie Turner.

According to sources, at one point Sophie Turner even thought of moving to London, along with Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra. The source revealed, “Priyanka loves Sophie and her nieces and doesn’t want to do anything to jeopar­dise them being in her life.”

Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner’s Divorce

For the unaware, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner exchanged wedding vows on May 1, 2019 after being in a relationship for around three years. However, just last month, they announced their separation with a joint statement on Instagram.

Priyanka Chopra’s Professional Commitments

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra will next be a part of the Hollywood project, Heads Of State. Helmed by Ilya Naishuller, the film also stars Idris Elba, John Cena, Paddy Considine and Stephen Root in crucial roles.

The diva was also supposed to be a part of Farhan Akhatar’s Jee Le Zara alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. However, reports claimed that Priyanka Chopra has walked out of the film because of unknown reasons. But nothing has been announced till now.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES