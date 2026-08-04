Priyanka Chopra teaches Durga Saptashati mantras to daughter Malti; heartwarming clip wins the internet – Watch viral video

Priyanka Chopra has once again given fans a glimpse into her life as a mother. This time, the global star was seen teaching her daughter Malti sacred Durga Saptashati mantras in a heartwarming video that has quickly gone viral.

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Priyanka Chopra with daughter Malti (PC: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra often shares snippets of her personal life on social media, but her latest Instagram video has struck a special chord with fans. The actress offered a glimpse into two sides of her life, her role as a loving mother and her glamorous global personality – and it is one particular moment with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas that has everyone talking. In the now-viral clip, Priyanka is seen gently teaching little Malti Durga Saptashati mantras. The tender moment reflects the actress’s efforts to introduce her daughter to Indian traditions and spiritual values from an early age. Fans were quick to praise the heartfelt interaction, with many calling it one of the sweetest celebrity parenting moments seen in recent times.

Priyanka Chopra teaches Durga Saptashati Mantras to daughter Malti

The video begins with Priyanka Chopra spending quiet time with Malti Marie, patiently reciting the sacred Durga Saptashati mantras while encouraging her daughter to repeat them. The touching exchange highlights the close bond between the mother and daughter and reflects Priyanka’s desire to keep Indian culture alive, even while raising Malti abroad.

The clip then shifts to a completely different side of the actress. Dressed in a stylish outfit, Priyanka is seen enjoying herself with friends on the dance floor, showing the balance she maintains between motherhood and her professional and social life. The contrast between the two moments prompted Priyanka to describe them as her “I have 2 personalities 1. Mama and 2. Mamacita”, a caption that fans loved.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Fans praise Priyanka Chopra for embracing Indian traditions

Soon after the video was shared by her on Instagram, social media users flooded the comments section with admiration. Many appreciated Priyanka Chopra for introducing Malti Marie to Indian mantras and traditions despite living in the United States. Others praised the actress for making time for such meaningful moments while juggling with her career.

This is not the first time Priyanka has shared adorable moments with Malti. Over the past few months, fans have seen glimpses of the little one spending time with Grandmother Madhu Chopra and even watching Priyanka’s iconic Bollywood songs. She has also shared videos of Malti attending her father Nick Jonas’ concerts and dancing with him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming work

Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming major projects include the pan-Indian epic adventure Varanasi, American biographical drama film Amri, and the Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa. She recently traveled to Hyderabad alongside her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie to shoot for SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film Varanasi alongside co-star Mahesh Babu.