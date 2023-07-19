Home

Take a look at the list of these Bollywood actresses who got hitched to foreigners and continue to live their happily ever after

Bollywood has given us endless stories of knights in shining armor coming from distant lands. With all sorts of dramatics, they have compelled us to believe in love that is boundless. However, it is not just the on-screen romance but the real-life love stories of B-town stars that have resonated with movie buffs. Since, love knows no boundaries, many Bollywood actresses chose to tie the knot with ‘the prince from the distant land.’ India is known for its core principle of unity in diversity. Our Bollywood stars rightly walk the talk as they set an example of multiculturalism.

Let’s look at some of those actresses who found true love on the other side of the world:

1. Radhika Apte – Benedict Taylor

Radhika Apte is a very well-known name in Bollywood and the OTT world with projects like Andhadun (2018), Padman (2018), Sacred Games (2018), Badlapur (2015), and more to her name. The critically acclaimed actress married Benedict Taylor, a British avant-garde violist, violinist, and music composer in the year 2012.

2. Priyanka Chopra Jonas – Nick Jonas

One of the most famous and highest-paying actresses in Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra has received numerous accolades for her projects including Fashion (2008), Barfi (2012), Mary Kom (2014), Bajirao Mastani (2016), and more. She has also been very active in Hollywood with projects like Baywatch (2017), Isn’t It Romantic (2019), The White Tiger (2021), and The Matrix Resurrections (2021), and has starred in the action thriller series Citadel (2023). In December 2018, she tied the knot with American singer and actor, Nick Jonas in a traditional Hindu and Christian wedding. The couple welcomed their first child, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January 2022.

3. Celina Jaitly – Peter Haag

Celina Jaitly is an Indian actress and former beauty queen who was crowned Femina Miss India in 2001 and was the fourth runner-up at Miss Universe 2001. She debuted in Bollywood with the 2003 thriller Janasheen, alongside Fardeen Khan, which was a moderate success at the box office. Some of her other works include No Entry (2005), Apna Sapna Money Money (2006), Heyy Baby (2007), Golmaal Returns (2008), Thank You (2011), and more. In 2011, Celina tied the knot with Peter Haag, a hotelier with a chain of hotels in Dubai and Singapore. The couple has three children together.

4. Preity Zinta – Gene Goodenough

Preity Zinta is one of the most famous actresses of the 2000s, who started her career with Mani Ratnam’s 1998 Dil se.., for which she received the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. She established herself as one of the leading actresses with her roles in Kya Kehna (2000), Chori Chori Chupke Chupke (2001), Dil Chahta Hai (2001), Kal Ho Na Ho (2003), Koi… Mil Gaya (2003), Veer Zara (2004), and more. In 2016, Zinta married Gene Goodenough, an American financial analyst in Los Angeles. In 2021, the couple became parents to twins, a boy and a girl through surrogacy.

5. Shriya Saran – Andrei Koscheev

Shriya Saran is a well-known name across Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi film industries. She made her film debut with the Telugu film Ishtam (2003). Her other projects include Tujhe Meri Kasam (2003), Nenunnanu (2004), Chatrapathi (2005), Awarapan (2007), Kanthaswamy (2009), Pavitra (2013), and more. She was also seen in Drishyam, alongside Ajay Devgn which was a Hindi-language crime-thriller. In 2018, Shriya married her Russian beau Andrei Koscheev. The pair became parents to a daughter in 2021.

6. Sunny Leone – Daniel Weber

Sunny Leone is a Canadian-born actress, model, and reality show host. She started her Bollywood career with Pooja Bhat’s erotic thriller, Jism 2. Her other projects include Jackpot (2013), Ragini MMS 2 (2014), Ek Paheli Leela (2015), Tera Intezaar (2017), and the Malayalam film Madhura Raja in 2019. In 2011, she married Daniel Weber, the American actor and entrepreneur. The couple has three children together.

7. Aashka Goradia – Brent Goble

Aashka Goradia is a Hindi television actress who’s known for her roles in Kkusum, Laagi Tujhse Lagan, Naagin, Baalveer, and more. She has also been a part of reality TV shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, Nach Baliye and Big Boss. Aashka met her American beau Brent Goble in 2016 at an event in Las Vegas and the duo tied the knot in 2017.

8. Suchitra Pillai – Lars Kjeldsen

Suchitra Pillai is an Indian actress, VJ, model and anchor, known for her roles in Dil Chahta Hai (2001), Page 3 (2005), Laaga Chunari Mein Daag (2007), & Fashion (2008). She is a critically acclaimed theater artist with OTT projects like Rana Naidu (2023), Eternally Confused and Eager for Love (2023), Bestseller (2022), Call My Agent: Bollywood (2021), and more to her name. In 2015, Suchitra tied the knot with Lars Kjeldsen, an engineer from Denmark, whom she met at a mutual friend’s home. The pair has a daughter together.

9. Lisa Ray – Jason Dehni

Canadian-born actress and model, Lisa Ray started her career in Bollywood with Kasoor (2001), an offbeat romantic thriller opposite Aftab Shivdasani. She has also appeared in the 2005 Oscar-nominated film, Water, and The World Unseen (2007). In 2012, Lisa married Jason Dehni, a US-based management consultant in California’s Napa Valley. The couple became parents to twin daughters in June 2018.

10. Sreejita De – Michael Blohm-Pape

Sreejita De is a household name because of her roles in projects like Kasautii Zindagii Kay (2007), Uttaran (2008 – 2015), Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai (2017), Nazar (2018 -2020), and more. She also appeared in Big Boss 16 and garnered quite a following because of her personality on the show. She recently tied the knot with her long-term beau, Michael Blohm-Pape in a church in Germany.

