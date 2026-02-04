Home

Priyanka Chopra to romance Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3? Actress gives BIG hint

Will Priyanka Chopra be seen in Don 3 with Shah Rukh Khan? The actress has given a big hint on the promotions of Varanasi while having a conversation with Mahesh Babu.

Priyanka Chopra has carved a strong identity for herself in Hollywood, but fans are eagerly waiting to see her return to Bollywood. After a six-year gap, the Desi Girl is set to make her comeback to the Indian film industry with S.S. Rajamouli’s film Varanasi. Meanwhile, reports suggest that Priyanka Chopra may become more active in Bollywood and could also be part of the franchise of two of her successful films, something the actress herself has hinted at during a recent conversation.

Will Priyanka Chopra be seen in Don 3 and Krrish 4?

Don 3 has been in the news for quite some time. Ranveer Singh’s look from the film was revealed, and Kiara Advani was finalised to star opposite him. However, the project faced several obstacles. First, Kiara Advani stepped away from the film due to her pregnancy, and now, news has emerged that Ranveer Singh has also exited Don 3.

Some reports have also suggested that Shah Rukh Khan might collaborate once again with Farhan Akhtar for the Don franchise. Following this, rumors about Priyanka Chopra’s return began circulating. In a recent exclusive interview with ScreenRant, when Priyanka Chopra was asked if she would return for Krrish 4 or Don 3, she responded to the rumors, saying, “I don’t know if I can talk about either of those films.”

As soon as Priyanka Chopra mentioned these two major franchises, South superstar Mahesh Babu teased her, saying, “It means something is happening.” Many of her fans are taking this comment as a hint and are eagerly hoping to see her return in both successful franchises, Don 3 and Krrish 4.

Priyanka Chopra placed THIS condition before signing SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi

Fresh news coming on Varanasi is Priyanka Chopra laid a condition before signing the film has been doing the rounds. Recently, in an interview, Priyanka opened up about what convinced her to say yes to this film. The actor revealed that she had a special request for the filmmaker. She said, “So, I haven’t done an Indian film in like six years. So when she called me, and he was like, ‘Oh, you know, this female character’s really cool, and you have to do it,’ and whatever, I was like, ‘I have one request: will you make me dance? Please, because I haven’t danced for so long… Whoa, I should not have asked, because we are dancing. Oh my gosh, there’s a lot. And poor Mahesh was like, ‘It’s because of you. Because of you, I have to do it too.’”

Speaking about Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming film Varanasi, PeeCee has expressed her excitement for the project. The film is slated for a theatrical release in 2027. In addition to Priyanka, Prithviraj Sukumaran will also be seen in S.S. Rajamouli’s film.

