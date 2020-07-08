Actor Priyanka Chopra will be serving as an ambassador at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival. The Sky is Pink actor took to social media to announce the news along with a video that portrays her journey with the TIFF. Calling it her second home, she wrote, “Throughout my career TIFF has been a second home for me, with many of my films, as both an actor and producer, making their world debut at the festival. TIFF has always been at the forefront of supporting and championing global content that showcases diversity and inclusion, a charge led by my friend @cameronpbailey and his talented team, who work with passion to shine a spotlight on these special stories and storytellers.” Also Read - Sushnat Singh Rajput, One Last Time! Priyanka Chopra Shares Dil Bechara Trailer, Says 'Celebration of Love, Friendship, Life'

"Even more than that, one of the most exceptional parts of the festival are the fans of cinema who congregate to celebrate the magic of the movies, and who have always embraced me with so much warmth and love. I am very proud to serve as an ambassador this year, and I look forward to continuing a relationship that I value tremendously. @tiff_net", she added.

Watch the video here:



In the video, PeeCee can be seen at TIFF in 2009 where she brought her film What’s Your Rashee to the festival. In 2014, she addresses the audience while promoting her film Mary Kom. In 2018, she talked about her film Pahuna: The Little Visitors and in 2019, she promoted The Sky is Pink.

Priyanka and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap are among the 50 celebrities that are invited as the ambassadors of TIFF this year. The festival will begin on September 10 and will be concluded on September 19. Due to coronavirus pandemic, the festival will opt for digital screenings and virtual red carpet.

Priyanka and Anurag will also be joining the Oscar winners along such as Martin Scorsese, Alfonso Cuaron, Taika Waititi, Ava DuVernay, Rian Johnson, Denis Villeneuve, and actors Nicole Kidman, Nadine Labaki, Riz Ahmed, Isabelle Huppert, Zhang Ziyi.