Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared good news! She will be soon opening her own Indian restaurant in New York. On Saturday night, the actor took to her social media account to share the information about a new restaurant called 'SONA' in New York. Priyanka Chopra has been creatively involved with it from contributing to its design, menu, music and even with its name. PeeCee shared pictures of the nameplate, the puja ceremony where Nick Jonas and Priyanka are seen holding a puja thali. The actor revealed that the pics are from 2019 puja when they started the project. The actor talked about the traditional dishes, flavours she will be bringing to the country.

While announcing it to the world, Priyanka wrote: "I'm thrilled to present to you SONA, a new restaurant in NYC that I poured my love for Indian food into. SONA is the very embodiment of timeless India and the flavours I grew up with. The kitchen is helmed by the incredible Chef #HariNayak, a masterful talent, who has created the most delicious and innovative menu, taking you on a food journey through my amazing country. SONA is opening later this month, and I can't wait to see you there! This endeavour would not have been possible without the leadership of my friends @mkgoyal and #DavidRabin. Thank you to our designer #MelissaBowers and the rest of the team for realizing this vision so clearly. The second and third photos were taken in September 2019 when we performed a small intimate Puja (prayer ceremony) to bless the space that would soon become #sonanewyork Godspeed!"

Priyanka’s restaurant SONA will be opening at the end of March 2021.