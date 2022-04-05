Mumbai: Global icon Priyanka Chopra is having the best time of her life after welcoming her and Nick Jonas’ daughter. Though she has become lazy in posting pics on Instagram, but she manages to make sure her fans our updated with the real events around her. On Tuesday, Priyanka has posted a series of pictures from hubby Nick Jonas’ baseball match. The actor turned into a cheerleader for Nick, dressed in a red coloured ankle-length pants that she paired with a long over-sized white jersey with her name written on it. She also gave a glimpse of Nick Jonas posing with his team members.Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Talks About Her Daughter at Pre-Oscar Party, Watch Full Speech Here

In one of the pictures, Priyanka was seen cheering for Nick as she stood behind the net. She captioned the post, "Game Day. #perfectsunday #happyVallis (camera emoji) @divya_jyoti."

Take a look at the pictures from Nick Jonas’ baseball match:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

A few days ago, Priyanka Chopra was in the headlines for her desi avatar at the Pre-Oscar Party. She was one of the hosts at the event and she looked absolutely gracious in a sexy black saree. PeeCee not just made a style statement in a 9-yard garment but also impressed the audience with her splendid speech. Priyanka spoke about her journey, meeting Nick Jonas and the presence of South Asian figures in Hollywood at the party, organised to celebrate South Asian excellence in films.

Chopra also spoke about her mommy duties after the arrival of her daughter. “Haven’t been stepping out anywhere but had to come here tonight just to say this that I’m highly proud to be rubbing shoulders with all of you, to be encouraging you”, the actor said.