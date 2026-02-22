Priyanka Chopra turns The Bluff press tour into a fashion runway, serves wine-toned drama and pirate-core glam – See pics

There are press tours. And then there are fashion marathons that quietly turn into headline-making style moments. Global icon Priyanka Chopra is currently in her fashion-forward era, and every appearance for The Bluff promotions feels less like routine publicity and more like a curated runway show. From flowing drapes to bold pirate-core statements, the actor is clearly experimenting, taking risks and enjoying every silhouette she steps into.

On day two of promotions, Priyanka shared glimpses from the event and wrote, “Press tour day two. A huge thank you to everyone who came out and showed love at the @agbofilms @primevideo screening #TheBluff.” The evening, hosted by AGBO Films in association with Prime Video, saw the star in two strikingly different yet equally dramatic looks.

Take a look here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra’s Rs 2.21 lakh Zimmermann look steals the spotlight

For one appearance, Priyanka embraced rich wine tones in a fluid ensemble by Zimmermann. Crafted in silk satin chiffon, the sleeveless top featured a delicate braided neckline and an exaggerated self-tie halter detail. An asymmetric hemline and low-back cut added softness and sensuality, while heavy gathers throughout the fabric created graceful movement with every step she took.

She paired the top with matching Luna Draped Harem Pants. The mid-rise trousers reimagined dhoti-style dressing with a modern twist, complete with a draped asymmetric waistband, elasticated cuffs and a bold fixed tie detail on one side. The look balanced structure with flow, drama, and elegance.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The Luna Draped Harem Pants are priced at Rs 1,43,300, while the coordinating silk satin chiffon top comes at Rs 77,700. The total? Approximately Rs 2,21,000.

Keeping the focus on the outfit, Priyanka styled it with delicate gold earrings, stacked bracelets, rings and sleek pointed heels. Her hair was pulled into a high ponytail with braided detailing across the crown, adding an edgy contrast to the romantic drape. Sculpted makeup, sharp contouring and defined brows completed the bold, confident aesthetic.

Pirate-core with a couture twist: Priyanka Chopra’s second look

Switching moods entirely, Priyanka leaned into high-fashion pirate-core for her next appearance. The look centred on a deep navy silk blouse layered with a voluminous ivory cravat, subtly nodding to 18th-century romantic drama.

Balancing the statement top, she opted for a structured olive cargo mini skirt featuring exaggerated flared hip pockets. A sculptural black headpiece inspired by the classic tricorne hat elevated the theme without making it costume-like.

Her glam added to the drama. A textured fishtail braid woven with metallic ribbons gave her hair a windswept, sea-swept feel. Bronzed cheeks paired with terracotta-rose lips delivered a sultry finish.

With every stop on The Bluff press tour, Priyanka Chopra is proving that fashion and film promotions can go hand in hand. And if day two is anything to go by, this style marathon is only getting better.