Priyanka Chopra birthday: Priyanka Chopra recently turned 40 on the 18th of July and to celebrate her birthday, the actress' family and friends joined her for a party. As fans are eager to see videos and pictures of the celebrations that took place, some of Priyanka's friends shared inside glimpses from the party. One of the picture also featured, Priyanka's daughter Malti Marie. Priyanka's best friend Tamanna shared an adorable photo with the actor holding her daughter Malti Marie, who's face was covered with a white heart emoji. For the birthday, Priyanka stunned in a red tube dress while her daughter Malti Marie was seen twinning with her in a cute red bow-tie frock.

Priyanka Chopra stuns in red at 40th birthday bash

Meanwhile, a video from the celebrations is also going viral on the internet and fans love it. In the video, Nick Jonas is seen shaking a leg with Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra while Priyanka is busy filming it. Others who feature in the video are Priyanka’s best friend Tamanna Dutt, Nick Jonas’ parents Paul and Denise Jonas, Natasha Poonawalla and Cavanaugh James.

Check it out:

Earlier, Nick, had shared a bunch of photos with her to mark his wife Priyanka’s 40th. Nick even called her ‘jewel of July’ as he shared a special birthday post for her on Instagram. He wrote, “Happiest birthday to my (heart emoji) the jewel of July. So honored to be on this crazy ride called life with you. I love you.”

For the unversed, Priyanka and husband Nick embraced parenthood in January this year as they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as ‘It’s All Coming Back To Me’, and the series ‘Citadel’. Produced by Russo Brothers, ‘Citadel’ will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zaraa’, which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ and ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’, both of which have become cult classics over the years.

‘Jee Le Zaraa’ is reportedly going on floors around September 2022 and will be ready for release in the summer of 2023.