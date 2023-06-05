Home

Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra Vibing to Beyonce’s Songs at Renaissance Tour is The Most Infectious Thing on Internet Today – Video Surfaces

Priyanka Chopra Vibing to Beyonce’s Songs at Renaissance Tour is The Most Infectious Thing on Internet Today – Video Surfaces

Priyanka Chopra's infectious energy at Beyonce's concert in London stirs up fans - watch viral video.

Priyanka Chopra vibing at the Beyonce's concert (Photo: Twitter video screenshots)

Priyanka Chopra viral video: Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas was one of the VIP guests at the grand Beyonce concert in London that happened on Sunday evening. The Bollywood actor accompanied her mother Dr Madhu Chopra and the two had a blast at Queen B’s Renaissance World Tour. At least the pictures and videos which are surfacing over the internet prove the same.

Dressed in a sexy black co-ord set, Priyanka looked lovely and twinned with her mom at the concert. The Citadel star took to Instagram on Monday morning to put up a few pictures of herself posing with her gang at the concert. She also thanked her musician husband Nick Jonas who probably got the tickets arranged for her. Priyanka was standing and enjoying the enigmatic performance standing at the same stand where Beyonce’s rapper and producer husband Jay Z was also standing. The other VIP guests who joined PC at the concert close to the stage were Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse star Daniel Kaluuya, and legendary director Alfonso Cuaron.

You may like to read

CHECK OUT PRIYANKA CHOPRA’S PHOTOS FROM BEYONCE’S RENAISSANCE TOUR CONCERT IN LONDON:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Trending Now

The Cuff It artiste kicked off the UK schedule of her world tour at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on May 18. The singer also had her 11-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, dance alongside her to Black Parade and My Power on the stage.

Fans couldn’t get over Priyanka’s infectious energy at the concert. She danced with her hair down and hands up in the air as Jay Z looked on and Alfonso subtly vibes to Beyonce’s numbers. Check the viral video of Priyanka vibing to Beyonce’s songs at her concert:

Priyanka was last seen in the romantic movie Love Again alongside Sam Heughan after working in the spy-thriller series ‘Citadel’ by the Russo Brothers on Amazon Prime Video. The actor is soon returning to Bollywood with her next – ‘Jee Le Zara’ – which stars her alongside Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES