Suneel Darshan comments on Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ appearance: Priyanka Chopra Jonas is making India proud ever since her Miss World days. After winning the crown in the year 2000, she stepped into Bollywood and began her journey into the hearts of the audience. However, her journey in the industry wasn’t all smooth despite winning one of the world’s most renowned beauty pageants. The producer of her film Aitraaz, Suneel Darshan now spoke about how they needed to work on Priyanka because she ‘had some defects.’Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Looks Like The Happiest Mom As She Shares Awwdorable Pic With Daughter Malti Marie Jonas

In his interview with Siddharth Kanan, the producer who cast Priyanka in the movie said he had worked with women like Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Juhi Chawla and when he saw Priyanka, he thought she needed to correct a few things. Darshan added that she loved her voice, and her eyes and thought she was ‘another Rekha’ in the industry. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Considers Herself a Newbie in Hollywood: 'After 10 Years of Working...'

PRIYANKA CHOPRA WAS THE ‘DARK HORSE,’ SAYS AITRAAZ PRODUCER

The producer said, “PC for me was those eyes.. she had this dark complexion, there were a few defects that she needed to correct at that point in time. But she had the hunger and she had this mellifluous voice of hers. My god, it was gorgeous. My entire unit, my entire team, Raj Kanwar, Akshay and whoever was there would say ‘Oh Lara Dutta, Lara Dutta’. I said Lara Dutta is good but the dark horse, the Rekha is coming. And that is Priyanka Chopra.” Also Read - Priyanka Chopra’s Daughter Malti Grooves to 'Sasural Genda Phool' Song, Fans Say ‘Hindi Bhi Zaruri Hain’ - Watch

PRIYANKA CHOPRA WAS EITHER GOING TO BE A BIG SUCCESS OR A BIG DISASTER

Suneel Darshan went on to talk about the time when he had a tough time convincing Priyanka to play a negative character in Aitraaz. He said she cried and thought she was being asked to play a vamp in the film. The producer said he knew that she was either going to be a huge success or the complete opposite. He said, “I mean the first look was you know… I had worked with Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Meenakshi, they were actresses.. very beautiful girls. I said ‘Oh my this is really different’. I made her sit down and tried to talk to her. In 15 minutes, I was assured of only two things, either I was gonna make a huge success of this girl, or this was going to be a big disaster.”

PRIYANKA CHOPRA’S UPCOMING MOVIES

Priyanka is not just one of the most prominent names in India today but she’s also slowly leaving her footprints in the West too. She’s doing fabulous work and has ventured into multiple fields from music, and production to teaming up with people and supporting the South East Asian talents in the foreign land. She has got a number of projects in her kitty currently including It’s All Coming Back to Me, Citadel, Ending Things and Jee Le Zara among others.

