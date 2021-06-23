Priyanka Chopra Jonas is the global icon and we love her for what she does. She has been active on Instagram these days. Remember her last reel dancing to the viral song ‘Please leave me alone’ was all over the internet. Today, The Sky Is Pink actor again took to the social media app to share a fun reel. Priyanka Chopra mentioned in the caption that she visited the US for a reason and you will be surprised to know that the special cause was her haircare brand Anomaly. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Shares Heart-Warming Post For Mother Madhu Chopra, Says 'I Longed To Be Like Her'

Priyanka Chopra specially visited the store in the US amid her jam-packed shoot in the UK to check how her products look in Target store. In the video posted by the actor, PeeCee is seen searching for her products and looks excited while filming the video. She captioned it as, “Finally made my way back to the states to see @anomalyhaircare in @target for the first time…so surreal!!” Also Read - Nick Jonas Misses Priyanka Chopra, Drops Image of Her Looking Gorgeous in Saree | Viral Post

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

Also Read - Parineeti Chopra Shares Absolutely Hot Picture In A Black Bikini, Leaves Sister Priyanka Chopra Jealous

Priyanka has a tight schedule in London where she is shooting for Citadel. In January, PeeCee shared that she feels surreal while introducing this brand to her fans, Priyanka Chopra wrote, ‘This is ANOMALY. What a surreal moment to introduce you to the first brand I have ever created!!!’ Priyanka Chopra – Miss World 2000, actor, global icon, author, and now businesswoman – asserted that she has been working on this range for the last 18 months.