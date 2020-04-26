Actor Priyanka Chopra is spending her quarantine days in Los Angeles with her husband Nick Jonas and family. The actor has been posting many pictures from her LA home giving a glimpse of what she’s doing while staying inside lockdown due to the growing spread of COVID-19. Her latest post has something special though. Priyanka uploaded a new picture with Nick on Insta flaunting her gorgeous saree look. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Donates 10,000 Pairs of Shoes to Help Indian Healthcare Workers

Priyanka took to Instagram on Sunday morning and shared how she felt like wearing a saree while staying at home. The former Miss World wore a white and blue printed saree and teamed it up with her signature gothic lips and a stack of silver bangles. The actor looked stunning as always wearing that lovely six-yard wonder. The caption on her post read, "Felt like wearing a saree. So I did…At home. Miss everyone. ❤️ @nickjonas" (sic)

Priyanka loves to wear Indian traditional outfits. The actor has been rocking the six-yard drape like a pro at various international film festivals, at movie events and while celebrating festivals with friends and family. She also makes it a point to promote the local craftsmanship and Indian weavers at an international level.

The actor is particularly a fan of Sabyasachi-designed sarees and leaves no opportunity to flaunt a stunning creation from the popular designer. Another favourite of the actor is designer duo Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla who majorly works with chikankari embroidery, sequins and brings a splash of colours in most of their designs. How do you find Priyanka in this white and blue saree though?