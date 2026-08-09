Priyanka Chopra wishes Varanasi co-star Mahesh Babu on his birthday with BTS pic: ‘…ultimate adventure’

On Mahesh Babu’s birthday, Priyanka Chopra shared a special birthday wish and share a cute pic of the two from their upcoming film Varanasi's Africa schedule.

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Priyanka Chopra, Mahesh Babu (PC- Instagram)

Global star Priyanka Chopra shared a special birthday wish for her Varanasi co-star Mahesh Babu. Taking to social media, Priyanka posted a behind-the-scenes picture with Mahesh, seemingly from the film’s Africa schedule. Sharing the photo, Priyanka wrote, “Happy Birthday Bob. Here’s to going on the ultimate adventure with #Varanasi! @urstrulyMahesh.”

On Mahesh Babu’s birthday, the makers of Varanasi also unveiled his first look as Rudhra. In one picture, the actor is seen sitting on a bamboo raft, while another shows him standing amid the wilderness and taking in the vast landscape. Director SS Rajamouli described Rudhra as a character who is “witty,” “vulnerable,” and “fierce.” He also praised Mahesh Babu for bringing both strength and vulnerability to the role.

Rajamouli revealed that the pictures were captured during the film’s Africa schedule, with the team shooting around Kilimanjaro and the Maasai Mara. He said the breathtaking locations added something special to the visuals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varanasi (@varanasimovie)



Varanasi stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on April 7, 2027, coinciding with Ugadi.