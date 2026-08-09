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Priyanka Chopra wishes Varanasi co-star Mahesh Babu on his birthday with BTS pic: ‘…ultimate adventure’

On Mahesh Babu’s birthday, Priyanka Chopra shared a special birthday wish and share a cute pic of the two from their upcoming film Varanasi's Africa schedule.

Written by: Kritika Vaid
Published: August 9, 2026, 1:51 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra wishes Varanasi co-star Mahesh Babu on his birthday with BTS pic: ‘...ultimate adventure’
Priyanka Chopra, Mahesh Babu (PC- Instagram)

Global star Priyanka Chopra shared a special birthday wish for her Varanasi co-star Mahesh Babu. Taking to social media, Priyanka posted a behind-the-scenes picture with Mahesh, seemingly from the film’s Africa schedule. Sharing the photo, Priyanka wrote, “Happy Birthday Bob. Here’s to going on the ultimate adventure with #Varanasi! @urstrulyMahesh.”

Priyanka Chopra wishes Mahesh Babu

On Mahesh Babu’s birthday, the makers of Varanasi also unveiled his first look as Rudhra. In one picture, the actor is seen sitting on a bamboo raft, while another shows him standing amid the wilderness and taking in the vast landscape. Director SS Rajamouli described Rudhra as a character who is “witty,” “vulnerable,” and “fierce.” He also praised Mahesh Babu for bringing both strength and vulnerability to the role.

Read more: Mahesh Babu Birthday: SS Rajamouli shares new ‘Varanasi’ stills, calls Rudhra ‘witty, vulnerable and fierce’ -See post

Rajamouli revealed that the pictures were captured during the film’s Africa schedule, with the team shooting around Kilimanjaro and the Maasai Mara. He said the breathtaking locations added something special to the visuals.

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A post shared by Varanasi (@varanasimovie)


Varanasi stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on April 7, 2027, coinciding with Ugadi.

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About the Author

Kritika Vaid

Kritika Vaid

Lead – Entertainment & Lifestyle. Kritika believes that behind every blockbuster, and every breaking headline, is a story told in both frames and figures. She brings over 12 years of experienc ... Read More

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