Priyanka Chopra at Bulgari event: Global star & our very own desi girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas stole the show at the Bulgari event in Paris, France on Monday (June 6). The 39-year-old actress attended the event along with K-pop sensation Blackpink's Lisa and Hollywood star Anne Hathaway and pictures and videos of the trio bonding like besties are breaking the internet. A dazzling Priyanka Chopra flashed her ample assets in a plunging orange gown that was covered in sequins at the glitzy event.

While Anne and Lisa were twinning in neon yellow for the event, Priyanka turned heads in a shimmery gown complemented with a serpent shaped necklace from the brand. Priyanka shared a picture of the three of them on Instagram and wrote, "And then there was us.. girls just wanna have fun! @bulgari @lalalalisa_m @annehathaway."

Check out Priyanka Chopra’s post below:

Soon as Pee Cee shared the pic, her actor-singer husband Nick Jonas dropped a heart-eyes emoji and fire emoticons in reaction to the pic.

Nick Jonas’ comment on Priyanka Chopra’s post

Several fans too rushed to the comment section to compliment the ladies. A fan commented, “Three of the best ladies in the world have come together! In the same place! You are indeed unique and bright! Please never give up and go on! They love me!” Another said, “This is the cutest selfie I’ve ever seen.” One more wrote, “Ok so Anne, Pri and Lisa in 1 frame!!!!!!!!!! I’m not dreaming, am I? OMG!!!!!”

Priyanka Chopra,Anne Hathaway & Lisa bond with each other

The trio attended the launch of Bulgari’s new collection named Eden the Garden of Wonders in Paris and was seen bonding with each other. A video shows Anne and Priyanka engrossed in a conversation as Anne held Priyanka’s hand while speaking to her.

More pictures of the three divas from the Paris event surfaced on social media and PC’s fans just can’t keep calm.

Check out more viral pics & videos from the event below:

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in Matrix Resurrections. She will next star in Hollywood film Text For You. The diva is currently busy shooting for Citadel.