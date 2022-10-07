Priyanka Chopra Supports Iranian Women: Actress Priyanka Chopra who has never failed to discuss or stand up for a cause did it again! She has voiced her support for Iranian women participating in the Mahsa Amini death protests, stating that she was amazed by their bravery and motivation. Taking to her social media handle, she said that it is not easy to risk your life, literally, to challenge the patriarchal establishment and fight for your rights. Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram caption read, “Women in Iran and around the world are standing up and raising their voices, publicly cutting their hair and many other forms of protest for Mahsa Amini, whose young life was taken away so brutally by the Iranian Morality Police for wearing her hijab ‘improperly’. The voices that speak after ages of forced silence, will rightfully burst like a volcano! And they will not and MUST not be stemmed.”Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Jonas Interviews US Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington DC, Discusses Pay Parity And Gun Control

She continued, "I am in awe of your courage and your purpose. It is not easy to risk your life, literally, to challenge the patriarchal establishment and fight for your rights. But, you are courageous women doing this every day regardless of the cost to yourselves."

"To ensure that this movement will have a lasting effect, we must hear their call, understand the issues and then join in with our collective voices. We must also get everyone who can influence others to join as well. Numbers matter. Add your voice to this critical movement. Stay informed and be vocal, so these voices can no longer be forced to stay silent. I stand with you. Jin, jiyan , azaadi… Women, life, freedom," Priyanka concluded.

Netizens lauded Priyanka Chopra for extending her support to women in Iran. Iranian women also dropped thank you messages in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Thank you for being our voice.” Another user wrote, “We really appreciate it and need all the possible support.” One of them also called her beautiful for supporting the cause and wrote, “Thank you beautifull priyanka, we will win.”

Why Are Women in Iran Protesting?

On September 13, 22-year-old Iran citizen, Mahsa Amini was detained for allegedly violating Iran’s strict laws requiring women to dress modestly and wear hijabs ‘as per the defied standards’. Mahsa spent three days in a coma before passing away of natural causes, as the authorities asserted, but campaigners believe she was killed by a lethal blow to the head.

Following the tragedy, thousands of Iranians have demonstrated against Mahsa Amini’s passing. Women from all around the world have shaved or chopped their hair in public or while being videotaped to show support for the plight of Iranian women at rallies and protests.

The international demonstrations have grown to voice outrage about a variety of topics, including the current regime as well as the limitations women suffer in Iran regarding hijabs and other clothing.

Celebrity women Extending Support to Iranian Women

In addition to Priyanka Chopra, Actor Amy Jackson used Instagram to show her support for the Iranian women who are currently protesting by chopping their heads short and burning their hijabs. Iranian actor Mandana Karimi, who found her fame in the Indian industry extended her support to the women in Iran. Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston expressed her support for the Iranian protesters by sharing images of the demonstrations on her Instagram story.

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie, who serves as a special representative for the UNHCR, expressed her admiration for the ‘brave and fearless’ Iranian women. She shared a picture of Mahsa Amini and wrote, “Women don’t need their morals policed, their minds re-educated, or their bodies controlled. They need freedom to live and breathe without violence or threats. ”

Other celeb women voiced their support with actions for the anti-hijab protests in Iran. French actresses Isabelle Adjani, Berenice Bejo, Juliette Binoche, Laure Calamy, Marion Cotillard, Julie Gayet, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Isabelle Huppert, and Alexandra Lamy were among those who shared photos of themselves chopping off their hair.

Anti-Hijab protests in Iran united several celebrities to come out and speak about the ongoing protest. What do you think about this?