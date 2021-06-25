Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth Chopra’s ex-fiancee Ishita Kumar has settled in life. She has recently tied the knot in London and shared a couple of pictures from the ceremony. The wedding took place in the UK. Ishita Kumar looked happy in the gorgeous red bridal saree with a golden border, sindoor, chuda, and traditional jewelry. She captioned the picture, “all my love,” followed by a heart emoji. Also Read - Kriti Sanon, Priyanka Chopra's Enchanting Looks From Dabboo Ratnani Calendar Will Leave You Smitten

Ishita Kumar’s comment section was filled with congratulatory messages. One person wrote, “Congratulations Ishita. Best wishes for a fun-filled future together.” Another said, “God bless you both.” “That was a surprise! Congratulations!” added another. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Visits The US For This Reason? You Will be Surprised to Know



Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth was to marry Ishita in April last year but the wedding was called off at the last minute. Priyanka’s mom Madhu Chopra revealed the reason behind the cancellation of the wedding. Madhu said, “My son Siddharth said he was not ready for marriage yet. He explained he needed more time.” The family also mentioned that they mutually called it off. Priyanka and Nick had come to India for her brother’s engagement in Delhi.

A few days ago, Ishita Kumar shared a post to thank her mom for supporting her decisions. On Mother’s Day, she wrote: “Back in London, Time to focus on work.” She had also thanked her mother for supporting her in her decisions, especially in the last one month, on Mother’s Day.”

We wish a happy married life to Ishita!