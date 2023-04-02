Home

Priyanka Chopra's Citadel co-star Richard Madden recently arrived in Mumbai for promoting Russo Brothers' spy series. See pics

Priyanka Chopra’s Citadel Co-Star Richard Madden in India: India is witnessing a huge inclination of Hollywood celebrities towards its artistry, food and other cultural aspects. From The Elephants Whisperers winning the Oscar 2023 in the Best Documentary Feature short film to RRR‘s grand win, Indian cinema is roaring globally. The SS Rajamouli directorial bagged the Best Original Song award for Naatu Naatu composed by MM Keeravani. Apart from the commercial success of RRR and Kantara at the overseas box office, Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming series Citadel is another milestone for Indian artists. Priyanka has today become a global brand and is regarded as the Indian international movie star. The actor recently came to Mumbai to attend Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre launch. She is accompanied by her singer-actor husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Now, her Citadel co-star Richard Madden has also arrived in the city and will be joining her for the promotions.

PRIYANKA CHOPRA’S CITADEL CO-STAR RICHARD MADDEN IS IN MUMBAI

Richard was clicked at the Kalina airport in Mumbai while he was getting in a car. He was seen donning a black shirt paired with sunglasses. The actor was surrounded by security and headed straight to his car without posing for the paparazzi. Recently, Citadel‘s Executive producers and filmmakers’ duo Anthony and Joe Russo spoke about the spy show and Priyanka. They called their espionage series an answer to James Bond and also praised Priyanka’s action sequences. Russo Brothers’ in an interaction with Total Film Magazine said “It’s an accurate way to talk about it, without question. I mean, we loved Bond growing up.” Anthony Russo also added “We’re immense fans of Bond, but our job is to try to take what we love about these sorts of genres and films that have influenced us and figure out ways to push them into spaces and places that surprise us … Our job as storytellers isn’t to bring you another version of Bond. Our job as storytellers is to bring you a fresh experience that you are excited and surprised by. So hopefully we hit that mark. We’ll see.”

CHECK OUT RICHARD MADDEN’S VIRAL PICTURE FROM MUMBAI AIRPORT:

PRIYANKA’S CITADEL SPY UNIVERSE CONNECTED TO VARUN-SAMANTHA’S INDIAN SPIN-OFF

The The Grey Man director duo also stated that “This is a genre that traditionally has a male lead. And so what was interesting to us was upending that. Priyanka is really gifted physically. She is a badass on camera and she kicks a lot of a** in the show. Without giving too much away, her character is driving a lot of the action for the better part of the series, and Richard’s character is playing catch up. That was a really interesting and exciting idea for us.” Citadel’s India spin-off helmed by Farzi directors Raj and DK stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. It is being speculated that Priyanka, Varun and Samantha might be a part of the same spy universe. Priyanka recently sparked controversy after her revelation about being ‘cornered’ in Bollywood. She said that she decided to quit and move to LA because of being tired of the ongoing industry ‘politics’. The Citadel actor told “This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the world, not crave for the movies I didn’t want to get but I would require to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require groveling and I had worked a long time by then that I didn’t feel like I wanted to do it.”

