Mumbai: A few days ago Priyanka Chopra’s cousin Meera Chopra, raised an issue of women’s safety on social media where she mentioned that the safety of a woman should be utmost priority wherever they live. She had written, “#womansafety should be the utmost priority where you live, but then why do law makers shy away from taking action? A girl living alone should be protected anyhow (sic).” Bombay Times got in touch with the actor to know what’s bothering her. She revealed that she has been fooled by her interior designer. “I was duped by my interior designer. I had filed an FIR against him nearly two months ago, yet no action has been taken against him. These people should be answerable to the lawmakers and society. If nobody questions them then it only encourages them to do it over and over again,” she said.Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Day to Date Night Makeup Routine is Super Easy And Quick| Watch

#womansafety should be the utmost priority where you live, but then why does law makers shy away frm taking action?

A girl living alone should be protected anyhow. @CMOMaharashtra @rautsanjay61 @AUThackeray https://t.co/nsYKPmLolE — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) October 12, 2021



Meera Chopra recalled the whole incident, “I appointed this interior designer to do up my house in Mumbai. We planned the house interiors for Rs 17 lakhs. I paid him Rs 8 lakhs in advance as I was leaving for a shoot for 12 days and he promised me that in my absence he would finish a good amount of work. When I came back, I was unhappy with his work. When I pointed it out to him he got aggressive. I asked him to return my money and stop the work. I am sure he only utilised Rs 1.5 lakhs for my house work, and so, I asked him to return the rest but he refused. It is only after this that I lodged an FIR against him.” Also Read - BTS Boys Coming To India Soon? ARMY Speculates After Priyanka Chopra Introduces Them At Global Citizen Stage

She continued, “This is the guy who designed a well known actor’s house in Mumbai. I saw a few pictures of the interior design. I liked it and so I hired him. I got to know later that the other actor too had faced some issues with this designer. That apart, he was relatively known to me. Three years ago we were staying in the same residential complex and that’s when I got to know him and his family. He has a daughter who’s my age. In fact my entire family knows him. Every time my parents came to Mumbai they would visit him. He used to call me beti. So, I didn’t expect anything like this from him and I didn’t even think twice before giving him half of the committed money at the beginning of the work.” Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Looks Dreamy in Earth Themed Prabal Gurung Ensemble at Global Citizen Live in Paris

An FIR was lodged against Rajendera Dewan under Sections 354 (outraging a woman’s modesty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) and 509 (insulting modesty of a woman) of the IPC.