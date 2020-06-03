Actor and Priyanka Chopra’s cousin Meera Chopra on Tuesday held #AskMeera session on Twitter and said that she likes Mahesh Babu more than Jr NTR. This created an outrage among Jr NTR fans and they threatened to rape her on the micro-blogging site. Meera retweeted some of the messages she received which also drew the attention of Jr NTR to the rape and death threats by his fans. Also Read - Entertainment News Today May 6, 2020: Priyanka Chopra’s Cousin Meera Chopra’s Father Robbed at Knifepoint in Delhi

She tweeted, “@tarak9999 i didnt kno that ill be called a bitch, whore and a pornstar, just bcoz i like @urstrulyMahesh more then you. And your fans will send my parents such wishes. Do u feel successful with such a fan following? And i hope u dont ignore my tweet!!!” (sic)

@tarak9999 i didnt kno that ill be called a bitch, whore and a pornstar, just bcoz i like @urstrulyMahesh more then you. And your fans will send my parents such wishes. Do u feel successful with such a fan following? And i hope u dont ignore my tweet!! https://t.co/dsoRg0awQl — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) June 2, 2020

“Well i didnt know not being somebody’s fan was a crime.. i want to say this loud to all the girls that if you are not a fan of @tarak9999, u could be raped, murdered, gangraped, ur parents could be killed as tweeted by his fans. They r totally spoiling the name of their idol”, she further wrote.

Meera Chopra also urged Hyderabad Police and Twitter to take action against the abusers. She even launched compliant against the trolls with Hyderabad Cyber Cell. She also sent screenshots of some of the abusive messages to the cyber cell.

Singer Chinmayi Sripada, who has also received rap and acid attack threats, came out in support of Meera and wrote, “One of the reasons I stopped saying I even “like movies” is because there are people who’ll use that as a means to abuse. As someone who gets rape threats everyday, I suggest you file a case. Pick the abusive ones from this and file it with @NCWIndia.” (sic)

Iam not the one to get scared of their threats. This is a social issue, not a petsonal one now. they r openly threatning, abusing and even discussing rape. His fan clubs need to ne pulled down. Thanks fr the support. Ill be in touch! https://t.co/cgMTgHv79l — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) June 2, 2020

Well i didnt know not being somebodys fan was a crime.. i want to say this loud to all the girls that if you are not a fan of @tarak9999 , u could be raped, murdered, gangraped, ur parents could be killed as tweeted by his fans. They r totally spoiling the name of their idol. — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) June 2, 2020

So anybody can come abuse u, ur parents, call u names, threaten to gangbang u.. and u do nothing??? Let these people abuse more women fr expressing their views. https://t.co/oiem9psJal — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) June 2, 2020

Meera thanked fans for supporting her and tweeted, “Thankyou each one of you for supporting me. Lets make this place safe for women and take down those losers who abuse and give death threats. Lets raise our voice against #womenabuse #rape #pedophilia #hooliganism.” (sic)