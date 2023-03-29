Home

‘Tight Slap…’: Priyanka Chopra’s Cousin Meera Reacts to Her Remark About Being ‘Cornered’

'Tight Slap...': Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meera Chopra has reacted to her remark about being 'cornered' in Bollywood.

Priyanka Chopra’s Cousin Slams Bollywood: Priyanka Chopra’s recent revelations about being sidelined by Bollywood and not getting good offers in spite being a National Award winner has created a lot of buzz. Netizens are outraging over the actor being ‘cornered’ due to the ‘politics’ in Hindi film industry. Kangana Ranaut and Vivek Agnihotri backed Priyanka and lauded her. While Kangana blamed Karan Johar for bullying the Citadel actor, Vivek praised the actor and called her real-life star. Filmmaker Apurva Asrani also came in Priyanka’s support and called out ‘liberals’ and ‘feminists’ for remaining silent. Now, her cousin Meera Chopra has also opened up on the issue and slammed Bollywood.

CHECK OUT MEERA CHOPRA’S TWEET:

No matter how big or successfull an outsider becomes, but in the end they willl still be an outsider. Cutting them, smothering them will never stop, if u dont follow the rule book. But what @priyankachopra achieved is a tight slap on their faces!! https://t.co/66tBR2ICJZ — Meera Chopra (@MeerraChopra) March 28, 2023

MEERA CHOPRA SAYS PRIYANKA CHOPRA’S SUCCESS IS A TIGHT SLAP ON BOLLYWOOD

Meera retweeted Kangana and wrote “No matter how big or successful an outsider becomes, but in the end they will still be an outsider. Cutting them, smothering them will never stop, if u don’t follow the rule book. But what @priyankachopra achieved is a tight slap on their faces!!” Kangana had quote tweeted a news report and written “This is what ⁦@priyankachopra⁩ has to say about Bollywood, people ganged up on her, bullied her and chased her out of film industry a self-made woman was made to leave India. Everyone knows Karan Johar had banned her.” She further added “Media wrote extensively about her fall out with Karan Johar because of her friendship with SRK and movie mafia Cruella who is always looking for vulnerable outsiders saw a perfect punching bag in PC and went all out in harassing her to a point where she had to leave India.” The Emergency actor also opined “This obnoxious, jealous, mean and toxic person should be held accountable for ruining the culture and environment of film industry which was never hostile to outsiders in the days of AB or SRK. His gang and mafia PR should be raided and held accountable for harassing outsiders.”

PRIYANKA CHOPRA’S MANAGER ANJULA ACHARIA SAYS SHE PROVED THE NAYSAYERS WRONG

Recently, Priyanka’s manager Anjula Acharia also confirmed about the discrimination and politics the actor went through in Bollywood. A user tweeted about Anjula’s older statement and wrote in her post “Since #PriyankaChopra has finally spoken up, I would request everyone to read on of Anjula Acharia (PC’s US manager)’s interview where she tells how when she signed PC for the talent deal, a group of Bollywood folks including a director producer and some actors b**ched about PC and tried convincing her from not working for her as according to them she was a talentless actor with no potential in the US, and that she would suffer massive losses. Anjula mentioned she went back with tears in her eyes.” Priyanka’s manager replied to the tweet and wrote “Naysayers are just noise! You have to tune it out @priyankachopra is undeniable and we proved them all wrong :))) I knew she would be a global star the first time I saw her on TV!”

CHECK OUT ANJALI ACHARIA’S TWEET:

Naysayers are just noise! You have to tune it out @priyankachopra is undeniable and we proved them all wrong :))) I knew she would be a global star the first time I saw her on TV! — Anjula Acharia (@anjulaacharia) March 28, 2023

PRIYANKA CHOPRA’S MANAGER REVEALS BOLLYWOOD TERMED HER A TALENTLESS ACTOR

In the interview from 2021, Anjula had told “I remember when I first signed Priyanka, there were a lot of people, particularly in India who were so negative. I was at Manish Goel’s house at dinner with some prominent people from…I wouldn’t say Bollywood, they hate that word…the Hindi film industry, and they were just so negative about her. They were like ‘she’s never gonna work, I don’t know why you are wasting your time blah blah… I remember feeling really hurt at the time, ‘am I wasting my time?’ But this is where self-belief comes in. It seemed like a crazy dream right? To bring somebody from India to Hollywood but gotta tell you, when I look into Priyanka’s eyes… you just believe. And I think Priyanka was just undeniable. And I think she is a disruptor and I believe in her talent. I just had more belief in myself than what those people were telling me.”

Priyanka had admitted that she needed a way out of Bollywood, so she grabbed the musical single opportunity. The actor revealed “So when this music thing came I was like ‘fu** it I am going to America’.” Priyanka will next be seen in the Russo Brothers’ action-thriller series Citadel.

