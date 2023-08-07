Home

Guess The Price Of The Adorable Kurta Pyjama Set Worn By Priyanka Chopra’s Daughter Malti

The adorable kurta pyjama set donned by Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie Chopra is priced between ₹ 1,800 - 2,400.

Malti Marie in kurta pyjama.

Aside from being a celebrated actress, Priyanka Chopra is also a doting mother to her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The former beauty queen loves to share sneak peeks of her time with her little one on social media. As the mother and daughter duo get ready to travel for Nick Jonas’ upcoming tour, PC took to the story section of her Instagram handle and dropped some adorable photographs of the little bundle of joy in ethnic wear. Priyanka Chopra’s manager Anjula Acharia can also be seen spending time with the little one.

Priyanka Chopra’s Insta post

The first picture dropped by the Barfi actress shows Malti sitting inside an empty suitcase as she smiled and looked around her. She wore a printed off-white kurta and pajyma set with Hindi alphabets written on them, “We’re ready for THE TOUR @nickjonas.”

What’s the price of Malti Marie Chopra’s kurta pyjama set?

The adorable kurta pyjama set donned by Malti is priced between ₹ 1,800 – 2,400.

The three musketeers

The second pic features Priyanka Chopra along with her daughter and manager Anjula Acharia. While the actress was seen holding Malti in her arms, Anjula Acharia clicked a fun selfie of the trio. The actress was seen wearing a white outfit while the little munchkin was dressed in a printed white frock and a marching hat, “Missed you @anjula_acharia.”

Anjula plays with Malti

In the last photo, Anjula Acharia can be seen giving Malti toys to play with. Dropping the pic on her Insta stories, Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Sundays are for kurta pajamas (heart eye emojis).”

However, this will not be Malti’s first trip with her mom. Prior to this, the toddler flew off to New York with her mother.

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their first child via surrogacy back in January 2022. While the celebrity couple chose not to reveal their daughter’s face for quite some time, they recently started posting her full pictures on social media.

Priyanka Chopra’s forthcoming projects

Now, talking about Priyanka Chopra’s professional commitments, she will next grace the silver screens with the Hollywood drama, Heads Of State. Made under the direction of Ilya Naishuller, the project will also see Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid, Sarah Niles, Richard Coyle, Clare Foster, Katrina Durden, and Aleksandr Kuznetsov in supporting roles.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Citadel in which essayed the role of a spy agent.

