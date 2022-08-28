Priyanka Chopra Jonas who is currently busy soaking in the weekend fun with none other than daughter Malti Marie, shares an adorable video from her family time where daughter Malti grooves to Sonam Kapoor-Abhishek Bachchan’s film ‘Delhi 6’ – Sasural Genda Phool. In the video, Priyanka’s little one is seen to be enjoying the music, as she kept nodding her adorable head to the beats of the song! Priyanka captioned the post, “Saturday mornings be like…”. Dressed in a cute peach and white dress, with a matching hair band, Malti enjoyed Hindi songs. As usual, Priyanka didn’t show her baby girl’s face.Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Gives Glimpse of Daughter Malti And She is Super Adorable – See PICS

While sharing the little munchkin’s video, PeeCee captioned, Saturday mornings be like… 🎶 👶😍”. Along with celebs, fans were also quick to respond to Priyanka’s video and applauded her for letting Malti get used to the Hindi language. A user in the comment section wrote, “Hindi bhi zaruri hain”. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra's Quantico Co-Star Anne Heche Declared 'Legally Dead' After Car Crash, Actor Mourns Her Death

Watch Priyanka and Malti’s adorable video here:

On Monday, Priyanka took to Instagram to share how she spent last weekend with Malti Marie. In the photo, Priyanka was seen holding her seven-month-old daughter as she embraces her and takes a selfie. Also Read - Indian Matchmaking Fame Sima Taparia Says Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas Not A Good Match: 'He Looks So Small...'

Priyanka and singer Nick Jonas got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as ‘It’s All Coming Back To Me’, and the series ‘Citadel’. Produced by Russo Brothers, ‘Citadel’ will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka. She will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zaraa’, which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ and ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’, both of which have become cult classics over the years. ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ is reportedly going on floors around September 2022 and will be ready for release in the summer of 2023.