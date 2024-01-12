Home

Priyanka Chopra’s Daughter Malti Marie Learns to Click Selfies, Actress Shares Blurry Photos

Recently, Priyanka Chopra shared a bunch photos of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra. The actress revealed that her daughter has learned to click a selfie.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas never fails to enthral her fans. The actress has gained massive love among the audience for her powerpack performances in several films not just in Bollywood, but in Hollywood as well. Priyanka is not only a brilliant actor, she is also a loving mother. On January 15, 2022, Priyanka and her husband Nick were blessed with their first child, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy. The couple over the two years shared various pictures with their daughter. Now, Priyanka shared a bunch of selfies of her daughter with her fans.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared some blurry selfies which were clicked by her daughter Malti Marie Jonas on mum Priyanka’s phone. Sharing the pictures, the actress wrote, “She took a few selfies.” As soon as the picture went online, fans started to spam the comment sections with adorable compliments.

Take a look at the post here:

While one fan wrote, “She’s a selfies queen just like her beautiful mama.” On the other hand, another fan commented, “She has Nick Jonas’ eyebrow shape.” One fan commented, “She is a very clever little girl indeed.” A fan also wrote, “Princess learning from her Queen Mommy What a beautiful moment. Selfie Queens .”

This is not the first time when Priyanka has shared pictures of her daughter. The actress usually shares family photos on her social media letting fans adore the pictures. Over the New Year, Priyanka Jonas celebrated in Cabo, Mexico, alongside her husband, singer Nick Jonas, and their close family, including Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra and Nick’s brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas. A video capturing their New Year festivities in Cabo surfaced online, showcasing Priyanka and Nick donning ‘Happy New Year’ glasses. Priyanka, adorned in a stylish green dress paired with a black jacket, looked stunning as she struck playful poses, including one with her tongue out.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front of Priyanka Chopra, the actress has a bunch of projects in her pipeline including the Head of State with John Cena and Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

