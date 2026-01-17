Priyanka Chopra’s Hollywood leap wasn’t easy; manager Anjula Acharia opens up about early doubts: ‘She taught me humility’

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas started her acting journey in Bollywood, quickly becoming one of India’s most recognisable stars. With hit films, a massive fan following and national awards to her name, she had already achieved what many actors only dream of. But Priyanka wasn’t done. She wanted to test herself on a global stage, and that decision changed her life forever.

Her move to Hollywood began with the American TV series Quantico, where she made history as the first South Asian woman to headline a network drama in the US. While the show turned her into an international name, the road leading up to it was anything but smooth. Now, her longtime manager, Anjula Acharia, has opened up about the doubts, risks, and quiet struggles behind Priyanka’s global rise.

Was breaking a Bollywood star in Hollywood ever easy?

Speaking on The Ok Sweetie Show, Anjula revealed that many people openly questioned her decision to represent Priyanka in the US. “People told me I was stupid when I bought Priyanka. Everyone said, ‘You can’t break a brown Bollywood star in America,’” she shared.

Even Anjula had moments of self-doubt. She recalled approaching music executive Jimmy Iovine for reassurance. His response stayed with her. Jimmy reminded her that people once called him crazy for wanting to launch Eminem. That conversation gave Anjula the belief that big risks often come with big rewards.

What was Priyanka’s reality like in the early days?

Anjula painted a powerful picture of Priyanka’s initial days in the US. “Imagine being with the Beyonce of a country, but nobody else knows it,” she said. Despite Priyanka’s superstar status in India, she was starting from scratch in America, introducing herself, attending small meetings, and even sitting with assistants of assistants in cafeterias.

What stood out most to Anjula was Priyanka’s attitude. There was no ego, no hesitation. She was willing to do the groundwork. “She taught me humility,” Anjula admitted, adding that Priyanka never believed she was “above” any opportunity, no matter how small it seemed.

Why did Priyanka’s mindset make the difference?

There were moments when Anjula felt Priyanka didn’t need to push herself further. But the actor always insisted otherwise. “No, yeah, we do,” Priyanka would say, choosing effort over entitlement every single time. That mindset, according to Anjula, played a huge role in helping her break barriers in the West.

What’s next for Priyanka Chopra?

Today, Priyanka continues to balance global projects with ease. She will next be seen in the Hollywood film The Bluff, which premieres on Prime Video on February 25. At the same time, fans in India have even more reason to celebrate, as Priyanka is set to return to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film Varanasi.

Her journey proves one thing clearly: global success isn’t built on fame alone, it’s built on courage, humility and the willingness to start over.