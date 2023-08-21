Priyanka Chopra's Husband Nick Jonas Loves Desi Food, Read On

Home

Priyanka Chopra’s Husband Nick Jonas Loves Paneer And Dosa, We Are Not Joking

Netizens are in awe of the fact that Nick Jonas' favorite Indian food is not butter chicken, but a South Indian dish. Find out more about the singer's other favorites.

Priyanka Chopra revealed that she is a fan of homemade Indian food. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been shelling couple goals ever since they exchanged wedding vows back in 2018. They are often seen revealing cute titbits about each other on public platforms. Do you remember when PC revealed that her husband Nick Jonas’ favourite Indian food is any kind of paneer? Now, the singer has himself talked about his most beloved Indian dishes. During his conversation with Rebecca Tandon, Nick Jonas revealed his favorite Indian delicacies. He was recently in Toronto during his North America tour of the Jonas Brothers concerts.

Going by a clip doing rounds on Instagram, Rebecca Tandon asks the singer, “I want to know what is your favorite Indian food?” Reacting to this, he says, “I like paneer, lamb biryani, and dosa, I like dosa.”

Netizens React To The Video

Instagram users flooded the comment section of the video with exciting comments. A netizen wrote, “If I were him, I would answer ‘my wife’ Priyanka Chopra,”. Another one said, “He knows dosa y’all (you all). As a south Indian I’m happy for the recognition.” The third comment read, “If it’s not butter chicken, I am satisfied with the answer. But this dude said dosa, and now I’m impressed.”

Priyanka Chopra on Nick Jonas’ Favourite Indian Food

Now, let us take a trip down memory lane. Back during a 2021 interview with IMDb, the former beauty queen answered fans’ questions. As part of the interaction, she disclosed her favourite Indian meal and how she missed it after moving to Los Angeles. Priyanka Chopra revealed that she is a fan of homemade Indian food. She said that she just loves roti and dal, and it is the everyday stuff that she misses tremendously.

Priyanka Chopra was also questioned about Nick Jonas’ favourite Indian food. Replying to this, the actress said, “I think Nick’s favourite Indian food is any kind of paneer.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in a destination wedding in Rajasthan back in December 2018. The celebrity couple welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy in January 2022.

