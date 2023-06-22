Home

Priyanka Chopra Greets Fans Amid Heads Of State Shoot In London, Wins Hearts

In the video, Priyanka sported a casual look in a grey tank top layered with a dark green jacket, and black jeans. The diva is shooting for Heads of State in London.

A video of Priyanka Chopra waving at her fans is going viral. (Credits: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra is riding high on the success of her recent series Citadel, and the rom-com Love Again. Additionally, she has some exciting projects in her kitty. Priyanka has teamed up with Hollywood stars John Cena and Idris Elba for Amazon Studios’ Heads Of State. She is currently busy shooting for the project. The film was announced in April 2023. Amidst her busy schedule in London, the Quantico actress was snapped greeting her fans. A video of Priyanka Chopra waving at her fans is going viral and has left her followers in awe of her kindness and down-to-earth behaviour.

The video shows Priyanka Chopra meeting her fans outside what appears to be the shoot location. She is seen smiling and shaking her fans’ hands. In the video, Priyanka sported a casual look in a grey tank top layered with a dark green jacket, and black jeans. Complimenting her looks, her hair was perfectly tied up in a braid. The video ended with Priyanka leaving in a car.

Priyanka Chopra spotted with fan other day in London pic.twitter.com/ZRbFBnl3V9 — PRIYANKA-Gifs&Pics&Clips (@priyankagifpic) June 22, 2023



Fans were overjoyed looking at the video of their favourite actor. Many were excited for her next project.

I want to see her , John and idris together too ! #grapejuice blues Harry’s House AOTY (@chandshru09) June 22, 2023



Others reacted with a red heart emoji.

— Lost in translation (@itstenchoe) June 22, 2023



About Heads Of State

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra treated her fans to her intriguing look from the project on her Instagram handle. Posting the image, she confirmed that Heads Of State is on floors and shooting is being done in London. “#headsofstate @amazonstudios @naishuller (folded hands and movie camera emojis) Om Namah Shivaay,” wrote the actress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)



Later, Priyanka also posted a selfie to inform her fans that she has started working on the upcoming project. She also shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the set in her Instagram Stories. In the photo, she was seen facing away from the mirror. The picture showed her wearing black athleisure attire, including a crop top and bicycle shorts, and her legs are seen bandaged. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “These knees have been through a lot over time. #headsofstate.”

Talking about Heads Of State, the upcoming project stars Priyanka Chopra, John Cena, and Idris Elba in the lead. It is believed to be an action thriller directed by Ilya Naishuller and will be jointly bankrolled by Peter Safran and John Rickard.

