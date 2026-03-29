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Priyanka Chopras Milan moment goes viral! Ignored by Dua Lipa? Internet fires back

Priyanka Chopra’s Milan moment goes viral! ‘Ignored by Dua Lipa?’ Internet fires back

A viral moment from Milan turns into a bigger conversation on how global stars like Priyanka Chopra are perceived online.

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas is no stranger to global attention, but this time, it wasn’t her outfit or project making headlines; it was a short viral clip. A video from a high-profile event in Milan quickly caught fire online, with some social media users claiming that singer Dua Lipa appeared to “ignore” her. But as the clip spread, so did the debate, and not everyone agreed with that narrative.

What happened at the Bvlgari event in Milan?

Priyanka attended Bvlgari’s Eclettica High Jewellery event earlier this month, and as expected, she made a strong impression in a dramatic black gown. The guest list was packed with global names, including Anne Hathaway, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Liu Yifei.

Soon after, videos of Priyanka interacting with celebrities and posing for pictures started circulating online. However, one brief moment involving Dua Lipa caught attention, and some users quickly jumped to conclusions, suggesting she was being sidelined. But many others felt this was an overreaction.

Priyanka embarassing chopra is getting the treatment she deserves by Hollywood artists – dua lipa literally ignored and pushed her away like a random influencer. -Respect for dua lipa for showing this homewreck3r her real place who did PR of being sidelined against… pic.twitter.com/PO8irMePGL — daksh. (@mythicbxrn) March 25, 2026

Internet Reacts: ‘Why this constant negativity?’

As the chatter grew, several social media users pushed back against the narrative. For them, the focus wasn’t the clip, it was the way it was being interpreted. Content creator Vishwas Verma also addressed the issue in a viral reel, calling out what he described as a pattern of negativity. He criticised certain pages for using Priyanka’s global appearances to gain views, while simultaneously questioning her relevance. “Agar koi Indian bahar jaake successful ho ajaye toh humein kya karna chaiye? Usko support? Nahi usse uski aukaat yaad dilao ke woh ek Indian hai…” he said in the video, pointing out how unfair such reactions can be.

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Priyanka Chopra’s subtle response wins attention

Interestingly, Priyanka herself didn’t issue a statement. Instead, she responded quietly by liking the reel. That one action was enough to signal where she stood in the conversation. The video also received support from actors like Raveena Tandon and Harleen Sethi, along with many fans who felt the criticism was unnecessary.

It’s worth remembering that Priyanka’s international journey didn’t happen overnight. From starring in the TV series Quantico in 2015 to appearing in films like The Matrix Resurrections, Love Again, and Isn’t It Romantic, she has built a steady presence across industries. Her recent project, The Bluff, where she played Bloody Mary alongside Karl Urban, is another example of her expanding global work.

At the end of the day, this isn’t just about one video. It’s about perception. A few seconds of footage turned into a full-blown debate, raising a bigger question: Are we too quick to judge our own stars on global platforms?

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