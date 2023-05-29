Home

Priyanka Chopra’s Mirror Selfie In A Leopard Print Outfit Is A Whole Mood

Priyanka Chopra can rock any look and her style sense is unmatchable.

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Citadel.

Priyanka Chopra keeps making headlines for her bold decisions, strong opinions and extraordinary fashion sense. The Love Again star has always shared glimpses of her personal life with regular posts and stories for her fans. This Sunday was no different as the global icon treated her fans to a mirror selfie. Let’s just say that Priyanka Chopra rocked the casual look easily and gave her followers some major fashion goals.

The picture showcased Priyanka Chopra looking like an absolute diva as she opted for a matching leopard print top and capri. The photo shows the actress flaunting her curves in the ensemble. Priyanka Chopra went with a bun and fluffy slippers to complete her relaxed look. The picture clearly had a message for all of us – PC can rock any look and her style sense is unmatchable. The actress wrote, “Sunday mood” as a caption as she shared the photo on her Instagram stories.

Priyanka Chopra recently made a shocking claim about when she had faced humiliation in Bollywood. The actress opened up about an incident when a director wanted to see her “underwear” while shooting a striping scene.

While recalling the unfortunate incident, the actress said “This may have been 2002 or ’03… I’m undercover, I’m seducing the guy – obviously, that’s what girls do when they’re undercover. But I’m seducing the guy and you have to take off one piece of clothing (at a time). I wanted to layer up. The filmmaker was like, No, I need to see her underwear. Otherwise, why is anybody coming to watch this movie?” The Citadel actor revealed that she walked out of the movie two days later because she felt humiliated by the incident.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra’s recently released Citadel has been garnering praise from the audience. Soon, the Indian adaptation of the series, featuring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, will be released. Besides Citadel, Priyanka Chopra also starred in Love Again, alongside Sam Heughan, and Celine Dion. Talking about upcoming projects, the actress will next be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa. The project also features Alia Bhat and Katrina Kaif in the lead.

