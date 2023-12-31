Priyanka Chopra’s Mom Madhu Reveals How Actress Grew Up With Maasi, Mami-Mama And Cousins

Home

In the book 'Raising Stars' by Rashmi Uchil, as shared by The Indian Express, Madhu Chopra, Priyanka Chopra's mother, reveals that the actor has an affection for joint family setups.

Priyanka Chopra’s mom Madhu Chopra recently revealed that Citadel fame loves joint family. In the book ‘Raising Stars’ by Rashmi Uchil, as excerpted by The Indian Express, Madhu candidly discusses how she provided ‘so little’ to Priyanka, yet the actor ‘blossomed so much.’ Expressing her opinions on the nuclear family setup, the doctor’s mother said, ‘It should be thrown out of the window.’ She also added, that Priyanka and her brother Siddharth Chopra ‘grew up with their maasi, mami, mama, and cousins’.

Not many people know that Madhu Chopra is a producer as well. Madhu in the book said, “I am the proudest mom, and Priyanka is my favourite topic of conversation. I take so much pride in my children. I gave so little. In return, Priyanka has blossomed so much.”

The medical professional also added, “In my opinion, the nuclear family set-up should be thrown out of the window… My kids grew up with their maasi, mami, mama (aunts and uncles), and cousins. Family is most important to me, and the same goes for the kids. In every interview Priyanka gives, she talks about family. Though I was always a working mother, I always made sure the kids were never left to themselves. My children love the joint family system.

Madhu Continued, “We throw family get-togethers at the drop of a hat. There are nine kids on my husband’s side and nine kids on my side. When the cousins get together, they have a blast. They are so close that you will never be able to tell the cousin from the real sibling. The bond is so strong. Even after me, they will be there for each other.”

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Madhu revealed one thing which she wanted to change about how she could have raised Priyanka. The doctor said that sending the actress to the boarding as a child was not the best decision of her life.

