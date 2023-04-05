Home

Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra recently revealed the reason behind her daughter losing Bollywood films.

Madhu Chopra on Priyanka Losing Bollywood Films: Priyanka Chopra has created a storm ever since her return to India. After her revelation about being ‘cornered’ by Bollywood, Priyanka left netizens gasping for breath with her jaw-dropping fashion statements at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre event. Her dance performance with Ranveer Singh on Galla Goodiyan from Dil Dhadakne Do was also hailed by fans. She later joined her co-star Richard Madden at Citadel premiere as well. Richard is currently in India for promoting his spy actioner with Priyanka. Now amid the ongoing controversy over Priyanka being forced to quit Bollywood, her mother Madhu Chopra also opened up on her daughter losing many projects.

In an interaction with Josh Talks’ Asha, Madhu told “Both, she and I were new to the film industry and the beauty industry. So, it was like one blind man leading another blind man. I had studied law and knew finance. So, I used to oversee her legal matter though she had good lawyers. I also overlooked her finances because I had knowledge. I had to be with her everywhere, be it narrations or meetings.” She further added “One day we decided that she will not have any meetings, she will not go out anywhere, she will not fraternize after 7-7.30 in the evening. She stood firm on this decision. Aur fir kya karegi, kya nahi karegi, tehzeeb-tameez ke dayare ke andar, vo usne nahi kiye (she did not do what she was not comfortable with).” Priyanka’s mother also revealed “She lost many films because she refused to do some scenes which she thought are not worth it.” She stated that “We always told her, this is not ‘Do or die’. You can always go back, take up studies, or take up some other career. You have a lot of options. If not this, then that.”

PRIYANKA CHOPRA REVEALED ABOUT POLITICS IN BOLLYWOOD

Previously, while speaking to Dax Shepherd on his podcast Armchair Expert, Priyanka said “I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break.” She also said, “This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the world, not crave for the movies I didn’t want to get but I would require to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require grovelling and I had worked a long time by then that I didn’t feel like I wanted to do it.” The Citadel actor admitted that “So when this music thing came I was like ‘fu** it I am going to America’.” Reacting to Priyanka’s revelation filmmaker Apurva Asrani quote tweeted a news report and wrote “Finally Priyanka Chopra reveals what everyone knew, but said not a word. Not the liberals, not the feminists. They hail those that ostracized her, celebrate the kings that tried to destroy her. It is a massive win that she didn’t end up like Parveen Babi or Sushant Singh Rajput.”

