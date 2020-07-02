Global icon Priyanka Chopra is making us proud as she has signed a two-year multimillion-dollar first-look television deal with Amazon. While announcing the deal, Priyanka had said, “My quest really is to be able to tell female stories, work with creators from around the world and create a cross-pollination of storytelling. Amazon is such a great partner to do that because their reach and outlook is so global. My Amazon television deal is a global deal, so I can do Hindi language, I can do English language, I can do whatever language I want.” Also Read - Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Wish For Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas on Their First Anniversary is All Hearts

Priyanka recently got a shout out from Bollywood filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, who directed Thappad. In his tweet, he referred to an old article that spoke disparagingly about Priyanka when it came out several years ago, only to highlight Priyanka's upward career graph. The tweet read as, "I am so reminded of a Bombay Time front page article that wrote her off saying how NO ONE would touch her from a barge pole. Yeah… No one can.."

In response, Priyanka made a reference to Anubhav Sinha's film Thappad and wrote this filmy tweet: "Thappad nahi… kaam se maaro LOL. Thank you Anubhav Sinha, for the support."

Take a look here:

Thappad nahi.. kaam se maaro.. 💪🏽 lol. Thank you @anubhavsinha for the support.. https://t.co/IkfzZcKCko — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) July 1, 2020

Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke told Variety, “Priyanka and I bonded over a shared passion for diverse global storytelling. Priyanka is drawn to exciting original content and characters that can resonate globally. She’s a powerhouse producer, and we are thrilled to collaborate with her for years to come.”

Apart from an actor, Priyanka is also the founder of the production company Purple Pebble Pictures, under which she has produced several regional Indians films, including the acclaimed Marathi film Ventilator, Punjabi film Sarvann, Bhojpuri film Kaashi Amarnath, Assamese film Bhoga Khirikee and Hindi film The Sky Is Pink.