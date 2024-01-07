Home

Priyanka Chopra shared glimpses from her New Year 2024 celebration in Mexico with husband Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie and mom Madhu Chopra - See photos!

Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ New Year: Priyanka Chopra posted her first post of 2024, which included her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and husband, singer Nick Jonas. Late on Saturday night, Priyanka uploaded several photos to Instagram that offered a peek into the family’s New Year’s celebration in Mexico. Priyanka sat next to Nick and Malti Marie Chopra Jonas on the beach in the first photo. Priyanka looked stunning in a white shirt dress, Nick, on the other hand, looked dapper with black trousers, white sneakers, a hat, and a green shirt. While their little one was wearing an animal print dress for the beach. A video of mother-daughter enjoying by the beachside stole our hearts.

Priyanka Chopra shared these pictures alongside a caption that read, “Took some time to feed my soul. 2023 had me spent.. maybe I still am. Here’s to a 2024 highlighted by peace, respite, family, love, joy and community. Hold your loved ones close. We are very lucky if we can. Happy new year (sic).” Nick Jonas dropped red heart emojis on the pictures. However, actor Jackie Shroff’s comment caught our gaze. He wrote, “Happiness Bhidu.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra’s photos from the New Year went viral in no time. Her fans and followers poured immense love and adoration in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “I don’t know why but I get so many positive vibes after I see her , she is so well raised, disciplined and literate in true aspects,, credit goes to her Mommy 👏😘 (sic).” Another user wrote, “You really went from mom and dad in this post to MOTHER & DADDY on the 4th slide (sic).” The third user wrote, “@priyankachopra is ALWAYS slaying in her outfits 🙌 (sic).” The fourth one said, “Lots of blessings to your beautiful family ❤️❤️❤️ (sic).”

Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ Mexico Vacation

In the subsequent picture, Malti lay on Priyanka’s chest while the actor took a selfie. Priyanka and Nick Jonas posed for the camera while getting ready for an event in the following picture. The duo looked stunning in their fits. Nick wore all-black, while Priyanka was dressed in a green dress and beige heels.

In addition, Priyanka shared pictures of Malti’s feet and their beverages on social media. She posed with her mother in one of the pictures. Priyanka was dressed in a skirt, shoes, hat, and knotted top, while Madhu had on sneakers, a green skirt, and a white blouse.

Priyanka Chopra also dropped a sultry picture in a black monokini from Mexico. The ‘Sky is Pink’ star took her selfie as she basked in the sun. She flaunted he natural glow and those toned legs in the picture. Her fans dropped fire emojis for the beachside photo.

Malti Marie Sings on a Yacht

The last video saw the trio on a boat as Nick held Malti while she attempted to turn the helm while singing. Sitting next to them, Priyanka mimicked Malti’s singing. Nick and Priyanka matched each other’s black outfits while Malti was dressed in pink. The location was geotagged as Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

