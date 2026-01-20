Home

Entertainment

Priyanka Chopras stardom took a toll on brother Siddharth, says mother Madhu Chopra, calls it collateral damage

Priyanka Chopra’s stardom took a toll on brother Siddharth, says mother Madhu Chopra, calls it ‘collateral damage’

Madhu Chopra opens up about how Priyanka Chopra’s stardom impacted her brother Siddharth and shares that she sees him struggling every day.

Global icon, Priyanka Chopra’s life often looks like a dream filled with awards red carpets and global fame. From beauty pageants to international films, her journey inspires millions. Yet behind this bright success story, there is a quieter family truth that stayed hidden for years. It is a story not about fame but about what it quietly takes away.

A family shift that changed everything

As Priyanka’s career began to rise at a very young age the entire family routine changed. Opportunities came quickly and decisions had to be made fast. During this phase attention naturally moved in one direction. The impact of this shift was not visible at first but it slowly shaped the life of her younger brother Siddharth Chopra.

What did Madhu Chopra say?

In a heartfelt reflection Priyanka’s mother Dr Madhu Chopra spoke about this emotional cost. She shared that Siddharth became what she called “collateral damage” during Priyanka’s rise. While Priyanka moved to Mumbai to chase her acting dreams, Madhu stayed by her side to support her new career. At the same time Siddharth’s father, Late Dr Ashok Chopra, remained busy with his medical work. This left Siddharth to handle his teenage years largely on his own.

Madhu Chopra admitted that those years were difficult for Siddharth. He did not get the same emotional presence from his parents during a time when guidance mattered most. She said that even today she sees him struggling in his own way. These words came with visible emotion and regret as she accepted that some sacrifices were never meant to happen but became part of the journey.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The new chapter of Siddharth’s life

Despite the pain Madhu also shared hope. She believes Siddharth has found his footing in life. His marriage to Neelam Upadhyaya in 2024 marked a new chapter. Priyanka Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie were present showing that family bonds remain strong despite past struggles.

More about Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra’s career continues to grow across continents. From winning Miss World in 2000 to leading global projects she broke barriers for many. She balances films business and philanthropy while staying connected to her roots. The actress is all set for her next project The Bluff and SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.