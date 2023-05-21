Home

Priyanka Chopra's stunt co-ordinator from 'Citadel' heaped praise on her and also called her an 'incredible performer.'

Priyanka Chopra’s Stunt Co-Ordinator From ‘Citadel’ Praises Her: Priyanka Chopra is wining accolades for her depiction of a double agent in Ciatdel. The actor who has previously done action roles in Don, Don 2, Jai Gangaajal and Quantico, is back-in-action with her new espionage thriller. Previously, Russo Brothers had also lauded her performance and even compared her to MCU actors. Joe Russo, in an interview with The Indian Express had said, “The physical work she (Priyanka) did on the show, for the amount of time she had to do it, it was the toughest we have put any actor through.” He further added, “It’s the hardest job we have asked of any actor that we worked with. Even when we were doing those Marvel movies, when Robert Downey Jr puts on that helmet, he is out and CGI takes over. Chris Evans when puts on the cap, some man takes over, but there was no rest for her.”

PRIYANKA CHOPRA’S CITADEL STUNT CO-ORDINATOR JAMES YOUNG PRAISES HER

Citadel’s stunt co-ordinator James Young in an interaction with CBR stated that “I mean, they’re both (Richard Madden and Priyanka) amazing to work with…Then on the other side of it with Priyanka, she was one of the most naturally gifted action stars I’ve ever worked with. Amazing. Her background, from what she’s done in India to her whole career, has served her to be this incredible performer. No matter how complicated the choreography, how difficult the footwork, how wild the situation, she got it quick. She could do it incredibly well, with intensity. And she was an absolute joy to work with.”

Priyanka will next be seen in Heads of State, starring John Cena and Idris Elba. She is also a part of Farhan Akhtar’s road-trip movie Jee Le Zaraa.

