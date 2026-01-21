Home

Priyanka Chopra’s ‘thumbs up’ sparks buzz after reel takes dig at Deepika Padukone’s 8-hour shift demand, fans say, ‘PeeCee sirf ek hi hai’

Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram ‘like’ on a reel criticising Deepika Padukone’s 8-hour work shift demand has sparked online buzz, with fans weighing in on the debate.

Priyanka Chopra’s recent activity on social media quietly caught attention before turning into a major talking point. At first it looked like a routine interaction but fans soon noticed a pattern that sparked debate. What followed was a mix of praise criticism and renewed discussion around work culture in the film industry.

Priyanka Chopra’s like become trouble

The conversation began when Priyanka Chopra liked an Instagram reel that praised her dedication while indirectly criticising Deepika Padukone. The video highlighted Priyanka’s short visit to Mumbai where she reportedly completed multiple shoots and flew back to the US within hours. The creator called her a true global star who works with discipline and focus.

The reel also took a subtle dig at actors who demand fixed eight-hour work shifts. Though Deepika was not named many viewers linked the comment to her recent stand on structured working hours. Priyanka’s thumbs-up on the reel quickly went viral and drew widespread attention.

The reaction of fans

As the reel spread fans of both actresses shared strong opinions. Some applauded Priyanka’s work ethic and international journey while others felt the comparison was unfair. One fan wrote “PeeCee sirf ek hi hai aur ek hi rahegi.” Another commented “Lol both are completely different situation. There is no comparison. Deepika’s demand is totally legitimate.” A third user defended Deepika saying “No one can make me hate Deepika. Trash content. Putting not interested for your reel.” The reactions showed how divided audiences remain when conversations shift from admiration to comparison.

What is the entire 8-hour work shift fiasco?

Deepika Padukone’s demand for an eight-hour work shift became a major topic in 2025. As a new mother she asked for structured hours to balance personal life and career. She also spoke about how exhaustion is often mistaken for dedication in cinema.

Around the same time reports suggested that her commitment to Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit led to scheduling conflicts. With the film requiring focused preparation and longer shooting blocks she was eventually removed from Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD sequel due to date and work-hour differences.

The side of industry’s for and against Deepika Padukone

Actors like Kajol Ajay Devgn Neha Dhupia and Yami Gautam supported Deepika’s stand. Filmmaker Kabir Khan pointed out that male stars have followed similar schedules for years without backlash. However critics like Rana Daggubati and Rajendra Chawla argued that filmmaking demands flexibility. Ishaan Khatter also highlighted how crew members often work much longer hours.

