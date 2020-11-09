Carrying forward its crackdown on the Bollywood-drug mafia links, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team raided the residence of well-known film producer Firoz Nadiadwala and seized drugs worth around Rs 3.59 lakh. Not only this, the NCB has also arrested Nadiadwala’s wife Shabana Saeed in the drugs case. The producer has finally responded to the claims by the NCB. While speaking to Spotboye, Firoz said, “The truth will be out. Pray for me, bhai.” However, Nadiadwala did not make any remark on the allegations of the procurement of drugs leveled against his wife Shabana. Also Read - NCB Arrests Producer Firoz Nadiadwala's Wife in The Bollywood Drugs Case, Deets Inside

As reported by Mumbai Mirror, the agency seized 10 grams of marijuana (ganja) from the residence while Nadiadwala wasn't present there. The producer's name cropped up during the interrogation of various peddlers. One of the officials from the agency was quoted as saying, "Saeed's home was searched in the presence of two independent witnesses. During the house search, 10 grams of ganja which was procured from accused Wahid Abdul Kadir Sheikh alias Sultan was recovered."

Saeed's statement was recorded after which she was placed under arrest, said the NCB official. Along with Shabana, peddlers have also been arrested. Shabana has been arrested under section 67 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Firoz has also been summoned for questioning in the case on Sunday but he hasn't yet appeared before the agency.

The operation is part of the ongoing investigations over the past three months to unravel the nexus between Bollywood and the drug mafia in the country’s film capital.

Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala is known for his works in Welcome, Welcome Back, Phir Hera Pheri, Aan: Men At Work, Awara Paagal Deewana, Ghar Ho To Aisa to name a few.