Mumbai: A sexual harassment case has been lodged against the producer and CEO of Ullu App, Vibhu Agarwal, after a complaint by an employee from his organisation. As reported by ETimes, the Mumbai Police confirmed registering an FIR against Agarwal after the woman accused him of molesting her in the storeroom of the organisation. Senior Inspector of Mumbai Police, Someshwar Kamthe of Amboli police station, mentioned that the woman was harassed on June 18 by the CEO of Ullu App, and they have also booked the company's country head, Anjali Raina in the same case.

The police were quoted as saying, "The complainant, a female aged 28 years, recorded her reply with respect to a complaint filed at Versova police station, where the woman stated that on 18 June 2021, at around 8:15 pm, the India Head and CEO of her company Ullu Digital Pvt. Ltd, Mr Vibhu Agarwal in the storeroom, located at Ullu Digital Pvt. Ltd, Lotus Business Park, Andheri (W), Mumbai, pressured her by threatening to defame her family if she did not listen to him, he then molested the lady by asking her to take off her clothes. A case has been filed at the Amboli Police Station under Sections 354, 354 (b), 506,34 on 4 August 2021."

The investigation has begun in the case which comes as a new development on the similar lines as that of the Raj Kundra porn case in which the businessman and others are booked for the production of porn content on various apps.

Ullu is a platform that streams bold and adult content. Earlier, when the daily talked to Vibhu Agarwal about the image of his app, he mentioned that he was working on launching Ullu 2.0 which will focus on the creation of the family content. He was quoted as saying, “With ULLU 2.0, about 60 per cent of our content has shifted towards making family shows and it is not regulation but we needed to change the perception of our platform. We also have a family and people do look at you differently when you speak about ULLU, which we want to change.”

